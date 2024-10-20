Pendulum Problems definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Pendulum Problems definitions

Pendulum Problems definitions
  • Pendulum
    A mass attached to a string that swings in an arc when released.
  • Arc
    The curved path followed by a pendulum as it swings.
  • Energy Conservation
    A principle stating that total energy remains constant in an isolated system.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion.
  • Potential Energy
    The energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field.
  • Reference Level
    A chosen point where potential energy is defined as zero.
  • Pendulum Equation
    An equation relating pendulum length, angle, and height change.
  • Trigonometric Relationships
    Mathematical relationships involving angles and sides of triangles.
  • Right Triangle
    A triangle with one angle measuring 90 degrees.
  • Hypotenuse
    The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.
  • Adjacent Side
    The side of a triangle that forms one side of the angle in question.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse.
  • Massless Rope
    An idealized rope with no mass, used in physics problems.
  • Vertical
    A direction aligned with the force of gravity, perpendicular to the horizontal.
  • Angle
    The measure of rotation needed to bring one line or plane into coincidence with another.