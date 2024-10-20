Pendulum Problems definitions Flashcards
Pendulum Problems definitions
- PendulumA mass attached to a string that swings in an arc when released.
- ArcThe curved path followed by a pendulum as it swings.
- Energy ConservationA principle stating that total energy remains constant in an isolated system.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion.
- Potential EnergyThe energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field.
- Reference LevelA chosen point where potential energy is defined as zero.
- Pendulum EquationAn equation relating pendulum length, angle, and height change.
- Trigonometric RelationshipsMathematical relationships involving angles and sides of triangles.
- Right TriangleA triangle with one angle measuring 90 degrees.
- HypotenuseThe longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.
- Adjacent SideThe side of a triangle that forms one side of the angle in question.
- CosineA trigonometric function representing the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse.
- Massless RopeAn idealized rope with no mass, used in physics problems.
- VerticalA direction aligned with the force of gravity, perpendicular to the horizontal.
- AngleThe measure of rotation needed to bring one line or plane into coincidence with another.