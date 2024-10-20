Pendulum Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Pendulum A mass attached to a string that swings in an arc when released.

Arc The curved path followed by a pendulum as it swings.

Energy Conservation A principle stating that total energy remains constant in an isolated system.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion.

Potential Energy The energy stored in an object due to its position in a force field.

Reference Level A chosen point where potential energy is defined as zero.

Pendulum Equation An equation relating pendulum length, angle, and height change.

Trigonometric Relationships Mathematical relationships involving angles and sides of triangles.

Right Triangle A triangle with one angle measuring 90 degrees.

Hypotenuse The longest side of a right triangle, opposite the right angle.

Adjacent Side The side of a triangle that forms one side of the angle in question.

Cosine A trigonometric function representing the ratio of the adjacent side to the hypotenuse.

Massless Rope An idealized rope with no mass, used in physics problems.

Vertical A direction aligned with the force of gravity, perpendicular to the horizontal.