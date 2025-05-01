Pendulum Problems quiz #1 Flashcards
What is the formula to find the length of a simple pendulum given its period?The length L of a simple pendulum is given by L = (T^2 * g) / (4π^2), where T is the period and g is the acceleration due to gravity.How do you calculate the period of a pendulum of length 1.00 m?The period T of a pendulum is T = 2π * sqrt(L / g), where L is the length and g is the acceleration due to gravity.At which position does a pendulum have its greatest kinetic energy?A pendulum has its greatest kinetic energy at the lowest point of its swing.What is meant by the period of a pendulum?The period of a pendulum is the time it takes to complete one full back-and-forth swing.What happens to the period of a pendulum if its length is doubled?If the length of a pendulum is doubled, its period increases by a factor of sqrt(2).At what position does a pendulum have equal amounts of potential and kinetic energy?A pendulum has equal potential and kinetic energy at the point where its height is halfway between its maximum and minimum positions.How do you calculate the frequency of a pendulum with a length of 5.00 cm?The frequency f is the reciprocal of the period: f = 1 / T, where T = 2π * sqrt(L / g).What effect does doubling the mass of the pendulum bob have on its period?Doubling the mass of the pendulum bob has no effect on its period; the period is independent of mass.At which point in a pendulum's swing is the potential energy minimum?The potential energy is minimum at the lowest point of the pendulum's swing.Which change will decrease the period of a pendulum?Decreasing the length of the pendulum will decrease its period.At what position does a pendulum have the most potential energy?A pendulum has the most potential energy at its highest point in the swing.At what position is the kinetic energy of a pendulum greatest?The kinetic energy of a pendulum is greatest at the lowest point of its swing.What are the two factors that determine the period of a simple pendulum?The period of a simple pendulum depends on its length and the acceleration due to gravity.What is the formula for the length of a simple pendulum with a period of 2.0 s?The length L is given by L = (T^2 * g) / (4π^2), where T is the period and g is the acceleration due to gravity.Which factors affect the period of a pendulum?The period of a pendulum is affected by its length and the acceleration due to gravity.What is the direction of acceleration when the pendulum is at its maximum displacement?At maximum displacement, the acceleration is directed toward the equilibrium (lowest) position.What is true about the energy of a pendulum bob at its lowest point?At its lowest point, the pendulum bob has maximum kinetic energy and minimum potential energy.What happens to a pendulum bob if the pendulum is taken into an orbiting space station?In an orbiting space station, where gravity is negligible, the pendulum will not oscillate as it relies on gravity to swing.If the mass of the pendulum bob is doubled, how does the period change?Doubling the mass of the pendulum bob does not change the period; the period is independent of mass.What is the minimum possible period for a pendulum?The minimum period occurs when the length is minimized and gravity is maximized; T_min = 2π * sqrt(L_min / g_max).How can you determine the acceleration due to gravity on a planet using a pendulum with a known period and length?You can solve for g using the formula g = (4π^2 * L) / T^2, where L is the length and T is the period.