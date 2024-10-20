Skip to main content
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion definitions Flashcards

Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion definitions
  • Uniform Circular Motion
    Motion in a circular path at constant speed, involving variables like period, frequency, and tangential velocity.
  • Circumference
    The total distance around a circle, calculated as 2*pi*radius.
  • Period
    The time taken to complete one full rotation or cycle, measured in seconds.
  • Frequency
    The number of complete rotations or cycles per second, measured in hertz.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The linear speed along the circular path, calculated as circumference divided by period.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    Acceleration directed towards the center of the circle, calculated as tangential velocity squared divided by radius.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of the circle to any point on its circumference.
  • Hertz
    The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
  • Revolution
    A complete turn around a circle, synonymous with cycle or rotation.
  • Cycle
    A single complete occurrence of a repeating event, such as a rotation.
  • Inverse
    A reciprocal relationship, such as between period and frequency.
  • Rotation
    The act of turning around a center or axis, completing a circular path.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, in this context, along a circular path.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity, directed towards the center in circular motion.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different variables.