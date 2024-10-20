Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion definitions Flashcards
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion definitions
- Uniform Circular MotionMotion in a circular path at constant speed, involving variables like period, frequency, and tangential velocity.
- CircumferenceThe total distance around a circle, calculated as 2*pi*radius.
- PeriodThe time taken to complete one full rotation or cycle, measured in seconds.
- FrequencyThe number of complete rotations or cycles per second, measured in hertz.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed along the circular path, calculated as circumference divided by period.
- Centripetal AccelerationAcceleration directed towards the center of the circle, calculated as tangential velocity squared divided by radius.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of the circle to any point on its circumference.
- HertzThe unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.
- RevolutionA complete turn around a circle, synonymous with cycle or rotation.
- CycleA single complete occurrence of a repeating event, such as a rotation.
- InverseA reciprocal relationship, such as between period and frequency.
- RotationThe act of turning around a center or axis, completing a circular path.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction, in this context, along a circular path.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity, directed towards the center in circular motion.
- EquationA mathematical statement that expresses the relationship between different variables.