Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion definitions Flashcards

Uniform Circular Motion Motion in a circular path at constant speed, involving variables like period, frequency, and tangential velocity.

Circumference The total distance around a circle, calculated as 2*pi*radius.

Period The time taken to complete one full rotation or cycle, measured in seconds.

Frequency The number of complete rotations or cycles per second, measured in hertz.

Tangential Velocity The linear speed along the circular path, calculated as circumference divided by period.

Centripetal Acceleration Acceleration directed towards the center of the circle, calculated as tangential velocity squared divided by radius.

Radius The distance from the center of the circle to any point on its circumference.

Hertz The unit of frequency, equivalent to one cycle per second.

Revolution A complete turn around a circle, synonymous with cycle or rotation.

Cycle A single complete occurrence of a repeating event, such as a rotation.

Inverse A reciprocal relationship, such as between period and frequency.

Rotation The act of turning around a center or axis, completing a circular path.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction, in this context, along a circular path.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity, directed towards the center in circular motion.