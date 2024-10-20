Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz Flashcards

Skip to main content
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz

Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz
  • If the frequency of a rotating object is 0.8 Hz, what is the period of the rotation?
    The period of the rotation can be calculated using the reciprocal relationship between period and frequency: T = 1/F. Therefore, T = 1/0.8 = 1.25 seconds.
  • What is the formula for calculating the circumference of a circle in uniform circular motion?
    The circumference (C) is calculated using the formula C = 2 * pi * radius.
  • How do you calculate the period of a rotation if you know the frequency?
    The period (T) is the reciprocal of the frequency (F), so T = 1/F.
  • What unit is used to measure frequency in uniform circular motion?
    Frequency is measured in hertz (Hz), which is equivalent to cycles per second.
  • How can you express tangential velocity using the period?
    Tangential velocity (V_tangential) can be expressed as V_tangential = 2 * pi * R / T.
  • What is the relationship between period and frequency?
    Period and frequency are reciprocals of each other; T = 1/F and F = 1/T.
  • How do you calculate centripetal acceleration using frequency?
    Centripetal acceleration (a_c) can be calculated as a_c = 4 * pi^2 * R * F^2.
  • If a rotating object completes 4 cycles in 2 seconds, what is its frequency?
    The frequency is 2 Hz, calculated as the number of cycles (4) divided by the number of seconds (2).
  • What is the formula for centripetal acceleration using the period?
    Centripetal acceleration (a_c) can be calculated as a_c = 4 * pi^2 * R / T^2.
  • How do you find the period if an object completes 0.5 rotations in 3 seconds?
    The period is 6 seconds, calculated as the number of seconds (3) divided by the number of cycles (0.5).