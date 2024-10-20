Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz Flashcards
Period and Frequency in Uniform Circular Motion quiz
If the frequency of a rotating object is 0.8 Hz, what is the period of the rotation?
The period of the rotation can be calculated using the reciprocal relationship between period and frequency: T = 1/F. Therefore, T = 1/0.8 = 1.25 seconds.What is the formula for calculating the circumference of a circle in uniform circular motion?
The circumference (C) is calculated using the formula C = 2 * pi * radius.How do you calculate the period of a rotation if you know the frequency?
The period (T) is the reciprocal of the frequency (F), so T = 1/F.What unit is used to measure frequency in uniform circular motion?
Frequency is measured in hertz (Hz), which is equivalent to cycles per second.How can you express tangential velocity using the period?
Tangential velocity (V_tangential) can be expressed as V_tangential = 2 * pi * R / T.What is the relationship between period and frequency?
Period and frequency are reciprocals of each other; T = 1/F and F = 1/T.How do you calculate centripetal acceleration using frequency?
Centripetal acceleration (a_c) can be calculated as a_c = 4 * pi^2 * R * F^2.If a rotating object completes 4 cycles in 2 seconds, what is its frequency?
The frequency is 2 Hz, calculated as the number of cycles (4) divided by the number of seconds (2).What is the formula for centripetal acceleration using the period?
Centripetal acceleration (a_c) can be calculated as a_c = 4 * pi^2 * R / T^2.How do you find the period if an object completes 0.5 rotations in 3 seconds?
The period is 6 seconds, calculated as the number of seconds (3) divided by the number of cycles (0.5).