Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points definitions Flashcards

Phase Diagram A graphical representation showing the phases of a substance as a function of pressure and temperature.

Fusion Curve The boundary on a phase diagram where solid and liquid phases coexist and transition.

Vaporization Curve The boundary on a phase diagram where liquid and gas phases coexist and transition.

Sublimation Curve The boundary on a phase diagram where solid and gas phases coexist and transition directly.

Triple Point A unique point on a phase diagram where solid, liquid, and gas phases coexist in equilibrium.

Critical Point The endpoint of the vaporization curve where liquid and gas phases become indistinguishable.

Solid A phase characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape or volume.

Liquid A phase with a definite volume but no fixed shape, adapting to the shape of its container.

Gas A phase with no fixed shape or volume, expanding to fill its container completely.

Pressure The force exerted per unit area, influencing phase changes in a phase diagram.

Temperature A measure of thermal energy, determining the phase of a substance in a phase diagram.

Fluid A state where the distinction between liquid and gas phases disappears, occurring beyond the critical point.

Melting The phase change from solid to liquid, occurring along the fusion curve.

Boiling The phase change from liquid to gas, occurring along the vaporization curve.