Phase Diagrams, Triple Points and Critical Points definitions Flashcards

  • Phase Diagram
    A graphical representation showing the phases of a substance as a function of pressure and temperature.
  • Fusion Curve
    The boundary on a phase diagram where solid and liquid phases coexist and transition.
  • Vaporization Curve
    The boundary on a phase diagram where liquid and gas phases coexist and transition.
  • Sublimation Curve
    The boundary on a phase diagram where solid and gas phases coexist and transition directly.
  • Triple Point
    A unique point on a phase diagram where solid, liquid, and gas phases coexist in equilibrium.
  • Critical Point
    The endpoint of the vaporization curve where liquid and gas phases become indistinguishable.
  • Solid
    A phase characterized by structural rigidity and resistance to changes in shape or volume.
  • Liquid
    A phase with a definite volume but no fixed shape, adapting to the shape of its container.
  • Gas
    A phase with no fixed shape or volume, expanding to fill its container completely.
  • Pressure
    The force exerted per unit area, influencing phase changes in a phase diagram.
  • Temperature
    A measure of thermal energy, determining the phase of a substance in a phase diagram.
  • Fluid
    A state where the distinction between liquid and gas phases disappears, occurring beyond the critical point.
  • Melting
    The phase change from solid to liquid, occurring along the fusion curve.
  • Boiling
    The phase change from liquid to gas, occurring along the vaporization curve.
  • Sublimation
    The phase change from solid directly to gas, occurring along the sublimation curve.