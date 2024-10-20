Phasors for Capacitors definitions Flashcards

- PhasorA rotating vector used to represent sinusoidal functions in AC circuits, showing magnitude and phase angle.
- CapacitorAn electrical component that stores energy in an electric field, causing voltage to lag current in AC circuits.
- AC CircuitAn electrical circuit powered by alternating current, where voltage and current periodically reverse direction.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference across a component, lagging behind current in a capacitor by 90 degrees.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, leading the voltage by 90 degrees in a capacitor within an AC circuit.
- Phase AngleThe angular difference between the voltage and current waveforms in an AC circuit, 90 degrees for capacitors.
- OmegaThe angular frequency of an AC waveform, determining the rate of rotation of phasors.
- Cosine FunctionA trigonometric function used to describe the voltage and current waveforms in AC circuits.
- Horizontal AxisThe reference line in a phasor diagram representing the real part of a phasor's projection.
- Counterclockwise RotationThe direction of phasor rotation in diagrams, indicating increasing phase angle over time.
- ProjectionThe component of a phasor on the horizontal axis, representing the instantaneous value of voltage or current.
- MagnitudeThe length of a phasor, representing the amplitude of the voltage or current waveform.
- Positive VoltageA condition where the voltage phasor points to the right, indicating an increasing magnitude.
- Phase DifferenceThe angular separation between voltage and current phasors, 90 degrees for capacitors.
- Pi over 2The phase shift in radians between voltage and current in a capacitor, equivalent to 90 degrees.