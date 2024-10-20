Phasors for Capacitors definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Phasor A rotating vector used to represent sinusoidal functions in AC circuits, showing magnitude and phase angle.

Capacitor An electrical component that stores energy in an electric field, causing voltage to lag current in AC circuits.

AC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by alternating current, where voltage and current periodically reverse direction.

Voltage The electric potential difference across a component, lagging behind current in a capacitor by 90 degrees.

Current The flow of electric charge, leading the voltage by 90 degrees in a capacitor within an AC circuit.

Phase Angle The angular difference between the voltage and current waveforms in an AC circuit, 90 degrees for capacitors.

Omega The angular frequency of an AC waveform, determining the rate of rotation of phasors.

Cosine Function A trigonometric function used to describe the voltage and current waveforms in AC circuits.

Horizontal Axis The reference line in a phasor diagram representing the real part of a phasor's projection.

Counterclockwise Rotation The direction of phasor rotation in diagrams, indicating increasing phase angle over time.

Projection The component of a phasor on the horizontal axis, representing the instantaneous value of voltage or current.

Magnitude The length of a phasor, representing the amplitude of the voltage or current waveform.

Positive Voltage A condition where the voltage phasor points to the right, indicating an increasing magnitude.

Phase Difference The angular separation between voltage and current phasors, 90 degrees for capacitors.