Phasors for Inductors definitions Flashcards

Phasors for Inductors definitions
  • Phasors
    Graphical representation of sinusoidal functions, showing phase relationships in AC circuits.
  • Inductor
    A passive electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.
  • AC Circuits
    Electrical circuits powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, leading the current in inductors by 90 degrees.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge, lagging behind the voltage in inductors by 90 degrees.
  • Phase Difference
    The angular displacement between the voltage and current waveforms in AC circuits.
  • Omega t
    The angular frequency multiplied by time, representing the phase angle of current in AC circuits.
  • Pi over 2
    A phase shift of 90 degrees, indicating the lead of voltage over current in inductors.
  • Phaser Diagram
    A visual tool to represent the phase relationship between voltage and current in AC circuits.
  • Second Quadrant
    The section of a phaser diagram where the current is negative and increasing in magnitude.
  • Counterclockwise Rotation
    The direction of phaser rotation, indicating increasing phase angle in AC circuits.
  • Capacitors
    Components in AC circuits where the voltage lags the current, opposite to inductors.