Phasors for Inductors definitions Flashcards

Phasors for Inductors definitions
- PhasorsGraphical representation of sinusoidal functions, showing phase relationships in AC circuits.
- InductorA passive electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.
- AC CircuitsElectrical circuits powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, leading the current in inductors by 90 degrees.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, lagging behind the voltage in inductors by 90 degrees.
- Phase DifferenceThe angular displacement between the voltage and current waveforms in AC circuits.
- Omega tThe angular frequency multiplied by time, representing the phase angle of current in AC circuits.
- Pi over 2A phase shift of 90 degrees, indicating the lead of voltage over current in inductors.
- Phaser DiagramA visual tool to represent the phase relationship between voltage and current in AC circuits.
- Second QuadrantThe section of a phaser diagram where the current is negative and increasing in magnitude.
- Counterclockwise RotationThe direction of phaser rotation, indicating increasing phase angle in AC circuits.
- CapacitorsComponents in AC circuits where the voltage lags the current, opposite to inductors.