Phasors for Inductors definitions Flashcards

Phasors Graphical representation of sinusoidal functions, showing phase relationships in AC circuits.

Inductor A passive electrical component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.

AC Circuits Electrical circuits powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, leading the current in inductors by 90 degrees.

Current The flow of electric charge, lagging behind the voltage in inductors by 90 degrees.

Phase Difference The angular displacement between the voltage and current waveforms in AC circuits.

Omega t The angular frequency multiplied by time, representing the phase angle of current in AC circuits.

Pi over 2 A phase shift of 90 degrees, indicating the lead of voltage over current in inductors.

Phaser Diagram A visual tool to represent the phase relationship between voltage and current in AC circuits.

Second Quadrant The section of a phaser diagram where the current is negative and increasing in magnitude.

Counterclockwise Rotation The direction of phaser rotation, indicating increasing phase angle in AC circuits.