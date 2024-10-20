Skip to main content
Phasors for Resistors definitions Flashcards

Phasors for Resistors definitions
  • Phasors
    Graphical representation of sinusoidal functions, showing magnitude and phase angle.
  • Resistor
    A component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop.
  • AC Circuits
    Electrical circuits powered by alternating current, where voltage and current vary sinusoidally.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.
  • In Phase
    Condition where two waveforms have the same frequency and phase angle, aligning perfectly.
  • Omega
    Symbol representing angular frequency in radians per second in AC circuits.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, measured in radians per second.
  • Radians
    A unit of angular measure used in phasor diagrams, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.
  • Quadrant
    One of four sections of a phasor diagram, each representing a 90-degree segment.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Phase Angle
    The angle representing the phase difference between two sinusoidal waveforms.