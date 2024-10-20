Phasors for Resistors definitions Flashcards
Phasors for Resistors definitions
- PhasorsGraphical representation of sinusoidal functions, showing magnitude and phase angle.
- ResistorA component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop.
- AC CircuitsElectrical circuits powered by alternating current, where voltage and current vary sinusoidally.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.
- In PhaseCondition where two waveforms have the same frequency and phase angle, aligning perfectly.
- OmegaSymbol representing angular frequency in radians per second in AC circuits.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, measured in radians per second.
- RadiansA unit of angular measure used in phasor diagrams, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.
- QuadrantOne of four sections of a phasor diagram, each representing a 90-degree segment.
- CosineA trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.
- Phase AngleThe angle representing the phase difference between two sinusoidal waveforms.