Phasors for Resistors definitions Flashcards

Phasors Graphical representation of sinusoidal functions, showing magnitude and phase angle.

Resistor A component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop.

AC Circuits Electrical circuits powered by alternating current, where voltage and current vary sinusoidally.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.

In Phase Condition where two waveforms have the same frequency and phase angle, aligning perfectly.

Omega Symbol representing angular frequency in radians per second in AC circuits.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, measured in radians per second.

Radians A unit of angular measure used in phasor diagrams, where 2π radians equals 360 degrees.

Quadrant One of four sections of a phasor diagram, each representing a 90-degree segment.

Cosine A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over hypotenuse in a right triangle.