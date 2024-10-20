Phasors definitions Flashcards
Phasors definitions
- PhasorsRotating vectors used to simplify AC circuit analysis by representing oscillating values like voltage and current.
- X ComponentThe horizontal part of a phasor that contains all relevant information about the oscillating value.
- Vertical ComponentThe part of a phasor that can be ignored as it does not contain relevant information.
- Counterclockwise RotationThe direction in which phasors rotate, used to determine their position over time.
- Maximum VoltageOccurs when the phasor points entirely along the x-axis, indicating the largest value.
- Zero VoltageOccurs when the phasor has no x component and lies entirely along the vertical axis.
- Phasor DiagramsVisual representations of phasors at specific times, showing their position and direction.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate at which a phasor rotates, matching the frequency of the oscillations it represents.
- Magnitude CalculationFinding the size of a phasor using the Pythagorean theorem, similar to vector magnitude.
- Net PhasorThe resulting phasor from combining individual phasors, indicating the overall direction and value.
- Positive ValueIndicated when a phasor or net phasor points to the right along the x-axis.
- Negative ValueIndicated when a phasor or net phasor points to the left along the x-axis.
- ProjectionThe representation of a phasor's x component, determining its positive or negative value.
- Vector AdditionThe process of combining phasors by treating them like vectors to find a net result.
- OscillationThe repetitive variation, typically in time, of a value like voltage or current in AC circuits.