Phasors definitions Flashcards

Phasors Rotating vectors used to simplify AC circuit analysis by representing oscillating values like voltage and current.

X Component The horizontal part of a phasor that contains all relevant information about the oscillating value.

Vertical Component The part of a phasor that can be ignored as it does not contain relevant information.

Counterclockwise Rotation The direction in which phasors rotate, used to determine their position over time.

Maximum Voltage Occurs when the phasor points entirely along the x-axis, indicating the largest value.

Zero Voltage Occurs when the phasor has no x component and lies entirely along the vertical axis.

Phasor Diagrams Visual representations of phasors at specific times, showing their position and direction.

Angular Frequency The rate at which a phasor rotates, matching the frequency of the oscillations it represents.

Magnitude Calculation Finding the size of a phasor using the Pythagorean theorem, similar to vector magnitude.

Net Phasor The resulting phasor from combining individual phasors, indicating the overall direction and value.

Positive Value Indicated when a phasor or net phasor points to the right along the x-axis.

Negative Value Indicated when a phasor or net phasor points to the left along the x-axis.

Projection The representation of a phasor's x component, determining its positive or negative value.

Vector Addition The process of combining phasors by treating them like vectors to find a net result.