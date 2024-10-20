Skip to main content
Phasors definitions Flashcards

Phasors definitions
  • Phasors
    Rotating vectors used to simplify AC circuit analysis by representing oscillating values like voltage and current.
  • X Component
    The horizontal part of a phasor that contains all relevant information about the oscillating value.
  • Vertical Component
    The part of a phasor that can be ignored as it does not contain relevant information.
  • Counterclockwise Rotation
    The direction in which phasors rotate, used to determine their position over time.
  • Maximum Voltage
    Occurs when the phasor points entirely along the x-axis, indicating the largest value.
  • Zero Voltage
    Occurs when the phasor has no x component and lies entirely along the vertical axis.
  • Phasor Diagrams
    Visual representations of phasors at specific times, showing their position and direction.
  • Angular Frequency
    The rate at which a phasor rotates, matching the frequency of the oscillations it represents.
  • Magnitude Calculation
    Finding the size of a phasor using the Pythagorean theorem, similar to vector magnitude.
  • Net Phasor
    The resulting phasor from combining individual phasors, indicating the overall direction and value.
  • Positive Value
    Indicated when a phasor or net phasor points to the right along the x-axis.
  • Negative Value
    Indicated when a phasor or net phasor points to the left along the x-axis.
  • Projection
    The representation of a phasor's x component, determining its positive or negative value.
  • Vector Addition
    The process of combining phasors by treating them like vectors to find a net result.
  • Oscillation
    The repetitive variation, typically in time, of a value like voltage or current in AC circuits.