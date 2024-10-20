Skip to main content
Positive (Upward) Launch definitions Flashcards

Positive (Upward) Launch definitions
  • Non-symmetrical launch
    A projectile motion where the object lands at a different height than it was launched.
  • Kinematic equations
    Equations used to describe the motion of objects, accounting for variables like velocity and acceleration.
  • Vertical velocity
    The component of velocity acting in the vertical direction, affected by gravity.
  • Maximum height
    The peak point in a projectile's trajectory where vertical velocity is zero.
  • Vertical displacement
    The change in vertical position of a projectile from its initial to final point.
  • Acceleration due to gravity
    A constant force acting on objects in free fall, approximately -9.8 m/s² on Earth.
  • Symmetry in motion
    A property where the ascent and descent of a projectile are mirror images.
  • Interval
    A specific section of a projectile's path used for calculations.
  • Initial velocity
    The velocity of a projectile at the moment of launch.
  • Final velocity
    The velocity of a projectile just before it reaches its final position.
  • Projectile motion
    The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only gravity.
  • Trajectory
    The path followed by a projectile flying or an object moving under the action of given forces.
  • Vertical component
    The part of a vector that points in the vertical direction.
  • Horizontal component
    The part of a vector that points in the horizontal direction.
  • Displacement
    The overall change in position of an object, considering only the initial and final points.