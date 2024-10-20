Positive (Upward) Launch definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Non-symmetrical launch A projectile motion where the object lands at a different height than it was launched.

Kinematic equations Equations used to describe the motion of objects, accounting for variables like velocity and acceleration.

Vertical velocity The component of velocity acting in the vertical direction, affected by gravity.

Maximum height The peak point in a projectile's trajectory where vertical velocity is zero.

Vertical displacement The change in vertical position of a projectile from its initial to final point.

Acceleration due to gravity A constant force acting on objects in free fall, approximately -9.8 m/s² on Earth.

Symmetry in motion A property where the ascent and descent of a projectile are mirror images.

Interval A specific section of a projectile's path used for calculations.

Initial velocity The velocity of a projectile at the moment of launch.

Final velocity The velocity of a projectile just before it reaches its final position.

Projectile motion The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only gravity.

Trajectory The path followed by a projectile flying or an object moving under the action of given forces.

Vertical component The part of a vector that points in the vertical direction.

Horizontal component The part of a vector that points in the horizontal direction.