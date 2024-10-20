Positive (Upward) Launch definitions Flashcards
Positive (Upward) Launch definitions
- Non-symmetrical launchA projectile motion where the object lands at a different height than it was launched.
- Kinematic equationsEquations used to describe the motion of objects, accounting for variables like velocity and acceleration.
- Vertical velocityThe component of velocity acting in the vertical direction, affected by gravity.
- Maximum heightThe peak point in a projectile's trajectory where vertical velocity is zero.
- Vertical displacementThe change in vertical position of a projectile from its initial to final point.
- Acceleration due to gravityA constant force acting on objects in free fall, approximately -9.8 m/s² on Earth.
- Symmetry in motionA property where the ascent and descent of a projectile are mirror images.
- IntervalA specific section of a projectile's path used for calculations.
- Initial velocityThe velocity of a projectile at the moment of launch.
- Final velocityThe velocity of a projectile just before it reaches its final position.
- Projectile motionThe motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only gravity.
- TrajectoryThe path followed by a projectile flying or an object moving under the action of given forces.
- Vertical componentThe part of a vector that points in the vertical direction.
- Horizontal componentThe part of a vector that points in the horizontal direction.
- DisplacementThe overall change in position of an object, considering only the initial and final points.