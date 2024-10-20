Power in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards
Power in AC Circuits definitions
- AC CircuitAn electrical circuit powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.
- ResistorA component that dissipates energy in the form of heat, having a non-zero average power in AC circuits.
- CapacitorA device that stores electric potential energy by accumulating charge, with no average power dissipation.
- InductorA component that stores magnetic potential energy by maintaining current, with no average power dissipation.
- Maximum PowerThe peak power in a resistor, calculated as the product of maximum voltage and maximum current.
- Average PowerThe mean power over time in an AC circuit, calculated using RMS values of voltage and current.
- RMS VoltageThe root mean square value of voltage, used to calculate average power in AC circuits.
- RMS CurrentThe root mean square value of current, used to calculate average power in AC circuits.
- Power PeaksThe points of maximum power in a waveform, symmetric in AC circuits, leading to average power being half of maximum.
- Power FunctionA representation of power over time, showing that power in resistors remains positive in AC circuits.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference, which in AC circuits, alternates and is used in RMS calculations.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, alternating in AC circuits, with RMS values used for power calculations.
- OhmThe unit of electrical resistance, used to calculate current and power in circuits.
- Energy StorageThe process by which capacitors and inductors retain energy without dissipating it as power.
- Symmetric PeaksThe equal and opposite power peaks in AC circuits, resulting in an average power of half the maximum.