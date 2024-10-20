Skip to main content
Power in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Power in AC Circuits definitions
  • AC Circuit
    An electrical circuit powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.
  • Resistor
    A component that dissipates energy in the form of heat, having a non-zero average power in AC circuits.
  • Capacitor
    A device that stores electric potential energy by accumulating charge, with no average power dissipation.
  • Inductor
    A component that stores magnetic potential energy by maintaining current, with no average power dissipation.
  • Maximum Power
    The peak power in a resistor, calculated as the product of maximum voltage and maximum current.
  • Average Power
    The mean power over time in an AC circuit, calculated using RMS values of voltage and current.
  • RMS Voltage
    The root mean square value of voltage, used to calculate average power in AC circuits.
  • RMS Current
    The root mean square value of current, used to calculate average power in AC circuits.
  • Power Peaks
    The points of maximum power in a waveform, symmetric in AC circuits, leading to average power being half of maximum.
  • Power Function
    A representation of power over time, showing that power in resistors remains positive in AC circuits.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference, which in AC circuits, alternates and is used in RMS calculations.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge, alternating in AC circuits, with RMS values used for power calculations.
  • Ohm
    The unit of electrical resistance, used to calculate current and power in circuits.
  • Energy Storage
    The process by which capacitors and inductors retain energy without dissipating it as power.
  • Symmetric Peaks
    The equal and opposite power peaks in AC circuits, resulting in an average power of half the maximum.