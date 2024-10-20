Power in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

AC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.

Resistor A component that dissipates energy in the form of heat, having a non-zero average power in AC circuits.

Capacitor A device that stores electric potential energy by accumulating charge, with no average power dissipation.

Inductor A component that stores magnetic potential energy by maintaining current, with no average power dissipation.

Maximum Power The peak power in a resistor, calculated as the product of maximum voltage and maximum current.

Average Power The mean power over time in an AC circuit, calculated using RMS values of voltage and current.

RMS Voltage The root mean square value of voltage, used to calculate average power in AC circuits.

RMS Current The root mean square value of current, used to calculate average power in AC circuits.

Power Peaks The points of maximum power in a waveform, symmetric in AC circuits, leading to average power being half of maximum.

Power Function A representation of power over time, showing that power in resistors remains positive in AC circuits.

Voltage The electric potential difference, which in AC circuits, alternates and is used in RMS calculations.

Current The flow of electric charge, alternating in AC circuits, with RMS values used for power calculations.

Ohm The unit of electrical resistance, used to calculate current and power in circuits.

Energy Storage The process by which capacitors and inductors retain energy without dissipating it as power.