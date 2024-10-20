Power in Circuits definitions Flashcards
Back
Power in Circuits definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- ResistanceInternal friction in conductors causing energy loss as charges move through.
- PowerRate of energy change in a circuit, calculated as voltage times current.
- Ohm's LawRelationship between voltage, current, and resistance: V = IR.
- VoltagePotential difference that causes charges to move in a circuit.
- CurrentFlow of electric charge through a conductor over time.
- ResistorCircuit element that converts electrical energy into heat or light.
- HeatEnergy form generated by resistors due to internal friction.
- LightEnergy form emitted by resistors in extreme cases, like in light bulbs.
- BatteryDevice providing voltage and current to a circuit.
- JoulesUnit of energy used to measure work done by power in circuits.
- WattsUnit of power representing energy transfer rate in circuits.
- Delta UChange in energy as charges move through a potential difference.
- Delta TTime interval over which energy change is measured in circuits.
- KilohmsUnit of resistance equal to 1,000 ohms.
- MilliampsUnit of current equal to one-thousandth of an ampere.