Power in Circuits definitions Flashcards

  • Resistance
    Internal friction in conductors causing energy loss as charges move through.
  • Power
    Rate of energy change in a circuit, calculated as voltage times current.
  • Ohm's Law
    Relationship between voltage, current, and resistance: V = IR.
  • Voltage
    Potential difference that causes charges to move in a circuit.
  • Current
    Flow of electric charge through a conductor over time.
  • Resistor
    Circuit element that converts electrical energy into heat or light.
  • Heat
    Energy form generated by resistors due to internal friction.
  • Light
    Energy form emitted by resistors in extreme cases, like in light bulbs.
  • Battery
    Device providing voltage and current to a circuit.
  • Joules
    Unit of energy used to measure work done by power in circuits.
  • Watts
    Unit of power representing energy transfer rate in circuits.
  • Delta U
    Change in energy as charges move through a potential difference.
  • Delta T
    Time interval over which energy change is measured in circuits.
  • Kilohms
    Unit of resistance equal to 1,000 ohms.
  • Milliamps
    Unit of current equal to one-thousandth of an ampere.