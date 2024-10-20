Power in Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Resistance Internal friction in conductors causing energy loss as charges move through.

Power Rate of energy change in a circuit, calculated as voltage times current.

Ohm's Law Relationship between voltage, current, and resistance: V = IR.

Voltage Potential difference that causes charges to move in a circuit.

Current Flow of electric charge through a conductor over time.

Resistor Circuit element that converts electrical energy into heat or light.

Heat Energy form generated by resistors due to internal friction.

Light Energy form emitted by resistors in extreme cases, like in light bulbs.

Battery Device providing voltage and current to a circuit.

Joules Unit of energy used to measure work done by power in circuits.

Watts Unit of power representing energy transfer rate in circuits.

Delta U Change in energy as charges move through a potential difference.

Delta T Time interval over which energy change is measured in circuits.

Kilohms Unit of resistance equal to 1,000 ohms.