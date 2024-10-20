Power definitions Flashcards
Power definitions
- PowerThe rate at which work is done or energy is transferred, measured in watts.
- WattThe unit of power equivalent to one joule per second.
- JouleA unit of energy or work in the International System of Units.
- WorkThe transfer of energy through force applied over a distance.
- EnergyThe capacity to do work or produce change, often measured in joules.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its motion.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction.
- AccelerationThe rate of change of velocity of an object.
- ForceAn interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, often measured in meters.
- TimeA continuous, measurable quantity in which events occur in a sequence.
- Average PowerThe total work done divided by the total time taken.
- Kinetic Energy TheoremStates that the work done on an object is equal to its change in kinetic energy.
- HorsepowerA unit of power equal to 746 watts, often used for engine power.