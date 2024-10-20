Skip to main content
Power definitions Flashcards

Power definitions
  • Power
    The rate at which work is done or energy is transferred, measured in watts.
  • Watt
    The unit of power equivalent to one joule per second.
  • Joule
    A unit of energy or work in the International System of Units.
  • Work
    The transfer of energy through force applied over a distance.
  • Energy
    The capacity to do work or produce change, often measured in joules.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy possessed by an object due to its motion.
  • Mass
    A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction.
  • Acceleration
    The rate of change of velocity of an object.
  • Force
    An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object, often measured in meters.
  • Time
    A continuous, measurable quantity in which events occur in a sequence.
  • Average Power
    The total work done divided by the total time taken.
  • Kinetic Energy Theorem
    States that the work done on an object is equal to its change in kinetic energy.
  • Horsepower
    A unit of power equal to 746 watts, often used for engine power.