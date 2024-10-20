Power definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Power The rate at which work is done or energy is transferred, measured in watts.

Watt The unit of power equivalent to one joule per second.

Joule A unit of energy or work in the International System of Units.

Work The transfer of energy through force applied over a distance.

Energy The capacity to do work or produce change, often measured in joules.

Kinetic Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its motion.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction.

Acceleration The rate of change of velocity of an object.

Force An interaction that changes the motion of an object, measured in newtons.

Displacement The change in position of an object, often measured in meters.

Time A continuous, measurable quantity in which events occur in a sequence.

Average Power The total work done divided by the total time taken.

Kinetic Energy Theorem States that the work done on an object is equal to its change in kinetic energy.