Equilibrium with Multiple Objects definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rotational Equilibrium A state where the sum of all torques acting on a system is zero, resulting in no rotational motion.

Torque A measure of the force causing an object to rotate, calculated as force times distance from the pivot point.

Fulcrum The pivot point around which a lever or seesaw rotates.

Uniform Mass Distribution A condition where mass is evenly distributed across an object, affecting its balance and center of gravity.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, where forces acting on it do not produce torque.

Normal Force The force exerted by a surface perpendicular to an object resting on it, often counteracting gravity.

Seesaw A lever system with a fulcrum in the middle, used to demonstrate principles of balance and torque.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, influencing the gravitational force it exerts.

Distance The length between two points, crucial in calculating torque as it affects leverage.

Gravity The force that attracts a body toward the center of the earth, affecting weight and balance.

Balance A state where opposing forces or influences are equal, resulting in stability.

Pivot A fixed point supporting something that turns or balances, synonymous with fulcrum.

Lever A rigid bar resting on a pivot, used to help move a heavy or firmly fixed load with one end when pressure is applied to the other.

Center of Gravity The point in a body or system where the weight is evenly distributed or balanced.