Using Equation Substitution definitions Flashcards

- Projectile MotionThe motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
- Horizontal DisplacementThe distance an object travels along the horizontal axis during projectile motion.
- Vertical DisplacementThe distance an object travels along the vertical axis during projectile motion.
- Initial VelocityThe speed and direction an object has at the moment it begins its motion.
- Launch AngleThe angle at which an object is projected into the air relative to the horizontal axis.
- Equation SubstitutionA method used to solve systems of equations by replacing one variable with an expression derived from another equation.
- Vector DecompositionThe process of breaking a vector into its horizontal and vertical components.
- Tangent Inverse FunctionA mathematical function used to find an angle when the tangent of the angle is known.
- CosineA trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
- SineA trigonometric function representing the opposite side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
- TangentA trigonometric function representing the opposite side over the adjacent side in a right triangle.
- Acceleration due to GravityThe acceleration of an object caused by Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² downward.
- IntervalA specific range or section of time or space considered in a problem.
- DiagramA visual representation used to illustrate the components and relationships in a problem.
- Unknown VariablesVariables in an equation that need to be solved for, often represented by symbols like x or y.