Using Equation Substitution definitions Flashcards

Projectile Motion The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.

Horizontal Displacement The distance an object travels along the horizontal axis during projectile motion.

Vertical Displacement The distance an object travels along the vertical axis during projectile motion.

Initial Velocity The speed and direction an object has at the moment it begins its motion.

Launch Angle The angle at which an object is projected into the air relative to the horizontal axis.

Equation Substitution A method used to solve systems of equations by replacing one variable with an expression derived from another equation.

Vector Decomposition The process of breaking a vector into its horizontal and vertical components.

Tangent Inverse Function A mathematical function used to find an angle when the tangent of the angle is known.

Cosine A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.

Sine A trigonometric function representing the opposite side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.

Tangent A trigonometric function representing the opposite side over the adjacent side in a right triangle.

Acceleration due to Gravity The acceleration of an object caused by Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² downward.

Interval A specific range or section of time or space considered in a problem.

Diagram A visual representation used to illustrate the components and relationships in a problem.