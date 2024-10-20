Skip to main content
Using Equation Substitution definitions Flashcards

Using Equation Substitution definitions
  • Projectile Motion
    The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
  • Horizontal Displacement
    The distance an object travels along the horizontal axis during projectile motion.
  • Vertical Displacement
    The distance an object travels along the vertical axis during projectile motion.
  • Initial Velocity
    The speed and direction an object has at the moment it begins its motion.
  • Launch Angle
    The angle at which an object is projected into the air relative to the horizontal axis.
  • Equation Substitution
    A method used to solve systems of equations by replacing one variable with an expression derived from another equation.
  • Vector Decomposition
    The process of breaking a vector into its horizontal and vertical components.
  • Tangent Inverse Function
    A mathematical function used to find an angle when the tangent of the angle is known.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function representing the adjacent side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function representing the opposite side over the hypotenuse in a right triangle.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function representing the opposite side over the adjacent side in a right triangle.
  • Acceleration due to Gravity
    The acceleration of an object caused by Earth's gravity, approximately 9.8 m/s² downward.
  • Interval
    A specific range or section of time or space considered in a problem.
  • Diagram
    A visual representation used to illustrate the components and relationships in a problem.
  • Unknown Variables
    Variables in an equation that need to be solved for, often represented by symbols like x or y.