Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles definitions Flashcards

Projectile An object that is launched or released from a moving vehicle, inheriting its velocity.

Vehicle The moving object from which a projectile is launched, contributing to its initial velocity.

Velocity The speed and direction of a moving object, crucial in determining projectile motion.

Vector Addition A method to combine velocities of a projectile and vehicle, often using the Pythagorean theorem.

Pythagorean Theorem A mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant velocity in two-dimensional motion.

Launch Velocity The initial speed at which a projectile is launched, combined with vehicle velocity.

Symmetrical Launch A type of projectile motion where the path is mirrored, often used to calculate maximum height.

Maximum Height The peak altitude reached by a projectile, calculated using kinematic equations.

Kinematic Equations Formulas used to describe the motion of projectiles, focusing on velocity and acceleration.

Horizontal Launch A projectile motion where the object is released with no initial vertical velocity.

Vertical Component The part of a projectile's velocity that acts in the vertical direction, affecting height.

Parabolic Path The curved trajectory followed by a projectile under the influence of gravity.

Initial Velocity The starting speed and direction of a projectile, combining launch and vehicle velocities.

Gravity The force acting on a projectile after launch, influencing its downward motion.