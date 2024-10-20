Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles definitions Flashcards
Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles definitions
- ProjectileAn object that is launched or released from a moving vehicle, inheriting its velocity.
- VehicleThe moving object from which a projectile is launched, contributing to its initial velocity.
- VelocityThe speed and direction of a moving object, crucial in determining projectile motion.
- Vector AdditionA method to combine velocities of a projectile and vehicle, often using the Pythagorean theorem.
- Pythagorean TheoremA mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant velocity in two-dimensional motion.
- Launch VelocityThe initial speed at which a projectile is launched, combined with vehicle velocity.
- Symmetrical LaunchA type of projectile motion where the path is mirrored, often used to calculate maximum height.
- Maximum HeightThe peak altitude reached by a projectile, calculated using kinematic equations.
- Kinematic EquationsFormulas used to describe the motion of projectiles, focusing on velocity and acceleration.
- Horizontal LaunchA projectile motion where the object is released with no initial vertical velocity.
- Vertical ComponentThe part of a projectile's velocity that acts in the vertical direction, affecting height.
- Parabolic PathThe curved trajectory followed by a projectile under the influence of gravity.
- Initial VelocityThe starting speed and direction of a projectile, combining launch and vehicle velocities.
- GravityThe force acting on a projectile after launch, influencing its downward motion.
- TrajectoryThe path followed by a projectile, determined by its initial velocity and external forces.