Projectiles Launched From Moving Vehicles definitions Flashcards

  • Projectile
    An object that is launched or released from a moving vehicle, inheriting its velocity.
  • Vehicle
    The moving object from which a projectile is launched, contributing to its initial velocity.
  • Velocity
    The speed and direction of a moving object, crucial in determining projectile motion.
  • Vector Addition
    A method to combine velocities of a projectile and vehicle, often using the Pythagorean theorem.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A mathematical principle used to calculate the resultant velocity in two-dimensional motion.
  • Launch Velocity
    The initial speed at which a projectile is launched, combined with vehicle velocity.
  • Symmetrical Launch
    A type of projectile motion where the path is mirrored, often used to calculate maximum height.
  • Maximum Height
    The peak altitude reached by a projectile, calculated using kinematic equations.
  • Kinematic Equations
    Formulas used to describe the motion of projectiles, focusing on velocity and acceleration.
  • Horizontal Launch
    A projectile motion where the object is released with no initial vertical velocity.
  • Vertical Component
    The part of a projectile's velocity that acts in the vertical direction, affecting height.
  • Parabolic Path
    The curved trajectory followed by a projectile under the influence of gravity.
  • Initial Velocity
    The starting speed and direction of a projectile, combining launch and vehicle velocities.
  • Gravity
    The force acting on a projectile after launch, influencing its downward motion.
  • Trajectory
    The path followed by a projectile, determined by its initial velocity and external forces.