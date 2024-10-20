Negative (Downward) Launch definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Projectile Motion The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.

Vertical Displacement The change in position along the y-axis, often denoted as \(\Delta y\).

Initial Velocity The velocity of an object at the start of its motion, often split into x and y components.

Final Velocity The velocity of an object just before it stops accelerating, often calculated using motion equations.

Trigonometric Functions Functions like sine and cosine used to resolve vector components in projectile motion.

Angle of Projection The angle at which an object is launched, affecting its trajectory and range.

Horizontal Motion The motion along the x-axis, typically with constant velocity in projectile problems.

Negative Y-Component Indicates downward motion when resolving initial velocity into components.

Pythagorean Theorem A method to calculate the magnitude of velocity using its x and y components.

Inverse Tangent Function Used to determine the angle of velocity direction from its components.

Acceleration due to Gravity The constant acceleration acting on objects in free fall, approximately -9.8 m/s².

Interval The time period or path segment considered in motion analysis, such as from launch to impact.

Absolute Value Used to express the magnitude of displacement or height as a positive number.

Clockwise Angle An angle measured in the clockwise direction from the horizontal axis.