Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Negative (Downward) Launch definitions Flashcards

Back
Negative (Downward) Launch definitions
1/15
  • Projectile Motion
    The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
  • Vertical Displacement
    The change in position along the y-axis, often denoted as \(\Delta y\).
  • Initial Velocity
    The velocity of an object at the start of its motion, often split into x and y components.
  • Final Velocity
    The velocity of an object just before it stops accelerating, often calculated using motion equations.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Functions like sine and cosine used to resolve vector components in projectile motion.
  • Angle of Projection
    The angle at which an object is launched, affecting its trajectory and range.
  • Horizontal Motion
    The motion along the x-axis, typically with constant velocity in projectile problems.
  • Negative Y-Component
    Indicates downward motion when resolving initial velocity into components.
  • Pythagorean Theorem
    A method to calculate the magnitude of velocity using its x and y components.
  • Inverse Tangent Function
    Used to determine the angle of velocity direction from its components.
  • Acceleration due to Gravity
    The constant acceleration acting on objects in free fall, approximately -9.8 m/s².
  • Interval
    The time period or path segment considered in motion analysis, such as from launch to impact.
  • Absolute Value
    Used to express the magnitude of displacement or height as a positive number.
  • Clockwise Angle
    An angle measured in the clockwise direction from the horizontal axis.
  • Delta X
    The horizontal displacement or distance traveled along the x-axis.