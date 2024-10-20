Symmetrical Launch definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Projectile Motion The motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.

Symmetrical Trajectory A path where the ascent and descent are mirror images, with equal time and velocity magnitude.

Initial Velocity The starting speed and direction of an object, often broken into X and Y components.

Maximum Height The peak point in a projectile's path where vertical velocity is zero.

Time of Flight The total duration a projectile is in motion from launch to landing.

Vertical Component The part of velocity or displacement in the Y direction, affected by gravity.

Horizontal Component The part of velocity or displacement in the X direction, unaffected by gravity.

Gravity The force that accelerates objects downward at 9.8 m/s² on Earth.

Velocity Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, representing speed and direction of motion.

Angle of Launch The initial angle between the projectile's path and the horizontal axis.

Displacement The change in position of an object, can be vertical or horizontal.

Parabola The curved path followed by a projectile under the influence of gravity.

Negative Velocity Velocity in the opposite direction to the initial motion, often downward.

Symmetry A property where two halves of a trajectory are mirror images in time and velocity.