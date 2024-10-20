Symmetrical Launch definitions Flashcards
Symmetrical Launch definitions
- Projectile MotionThe motion of an object thrown or projected into the air, subject to only the acceleration of gravity.
- Symmetrical TrajectoryA path where the ascent and descent are mirror images, with equal time and velocity magnitude.
- Initial VelocityThe starting speed and direction of an object, often broken into X and Y components.
- Maximum HeightThe peak point in a projectile's path where vertical velocity is zero.
- Time of FlightThe total duration a projectile is in motion from launch to landing.
- Vertical ComponentThe part of velocity or displacement in the Y direction, affected by gravity.
- Horizontal ComponentThe part of velocity or displacement in the X direction, unaffected by gravity.
- GravityThe force that accelerates objects downward at 9.8 m/s² on Earth.
- Velocity VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, representing speed and direction of motion.
- Angle of LaunchThe initial angle between the projectile's path and the horizontal axis.
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object, can be vertical or horizontal.
- ParabolaThe curved path followed by a projectile under the influence of gravity.
- Negative VelocityVelocity in the opposite direction to the initial motion, often downward.
- SymmetryA property where two halves of a trajectory are mirror images in time and velocity.
- Launch HeightThe initial vertical position from which a projectile is launched.