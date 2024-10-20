Symmetrical Launch quiz Flashcards

Symmetry can be found in which of the following aspects of projectile motion?
Symmetry in projectile motion can be found in the trajectory of an object launched upwards and returning to the same height. The time to reach maximum height is equal to the time to descend back to the original height, and the final vertical velocity is equal in magnitude but opposite in direction to the initial vertical velocity.
What is the initial vertical velocity of an object launched upwards in projectile motion?
The initial vertical velocity (v₀y) is positive when an object is launched upwards.
How is the trajectory of a projectile symmetrical when it returns to its initial height?
The trajectory is symmetrical because the time to reach maximum height is equal to the time to descend back to the original height.
What is the time to reach maximum height for a projectile launched upwards?
The time to reach maximum height is 1.63 seconds.
How do you calculate the total time of flight for a symmetrical projectile?
The total time of flight is twice the time to reach maximum height, totaling 3.26 seconds.
What is the final vertical velocity of a projectile when it returns to the ground?
The final vertical velocity is equal in magnitude but opposite in sign to the initial vertical velocity, which is -16 m/s.
What is the significance of the maximum height in projectile motion?
At maximum height, the vertical velocity is momentarily zero, making it a point of interest.
How does symmetry affect the time of flight in projectile motion?
For symmetrical launches, the time to ascend is equal to the time to descend.
What is the relationship between the initial and final velocity vectors in symmetrical projectile motion?
The magnitude of the final velocity vector is equal to the initial velocity, but the direction is opposite.
What is the angle of the final velocity vector relative to the X-axis in symmetrical projectile motion?
The angle of the final velocity vector is -53 degrees relative to the X-axis.