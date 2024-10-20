Push-Away Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Conservation of Momentum A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.

Push Away Problems Physics problems where objects initially together move apart, often starting at rest, simplifying momentum conservation.

Recoil Speed The speed at which an object moves backward after exerting a force on another object, such as a gun after firing a bullet.

Elastic Potential Energy Energy stored in an object when it is compressed or stretched, such as in a spring.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.

Isolated System A system where all forces are internal, ensuring momentum conservation without external influences.

Internal Forces Forces that act between objects within a defined system, not affecting the system's total momentum.

Spring Constant A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as k, in newtons per meter.

Momentum A quantity of motion of a moving body, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.

Action-Reaction Newton's third law stating that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.

System A defined collection of objects considered for analysis, where internal forces are considered for momentum conservation.

External Forces Forces acting on a system from outside, potentially altering the system's total momentum.

Compression Distance The distance a spring is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position.

Momentum Conservation Equation An equation representing the conservation of momentum, often simplified in push away problems.