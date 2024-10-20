Skip to main content
Push-Away Problems definitions Flashcards

Push-Away Problems definitions
  • Conservation of Momentum
    A principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
  • Push Away Problems
    Physics problems where objects initially together move apart, often starting at rest, simplifying momentum conservation.
  • Recoil Speed
    The speed at which an object moves backward after exerting a force on another object, such as a gun after firing a bullet.
  • Elastic Potential Energy
    Energy stored in an object when it is compressed or stretched, such as in a spring.
  • Kinetic Energy
    The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.
  • Isolated System
    A system where all forces are internal, ensuring momentum conservation without external influences.
  • Internal Forces
    Forces that act between objects within a defined system, not affecting the system's total momentum.
  • Spring Constant
    A measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as k, in newtons per meter.
  • Momentum
    A quantity of motion of a moving body, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
  • Action-Reaction
    Newton's third law stating that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
  • System
    A defined collection of objects considered for analysis, where internal forces are considered for momentum conservation.
  • External Forces
    Forces acting on a system from outside, potentially altering the system's total momentum.
  • Compression Distance
    The distance a spring is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position.
  • Momentum Conservation Equation
    An equation representing the conservation of momentum, often simplified in push away problems.
  • Fireworks Explosions
    An example of push away problems where objects move apart due to an internal explosion.