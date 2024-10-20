Push-Away Problems definitions Flashcards
Push-Away Problems definitions
- Conservation of MomentumA principle stating that the total momentum of a closed system remains constant if no external forces act on it.
- Push Away ProblemsPhysics problems where objects initially together move apart, often starting at rest, simplifying momentum conservation.
- Recoil SpeedThe speed at which an object moves backward after exerting a force on another object, such as a gun after firing a bullet.
- Elastic Potential EnergyEnergy stored in an object when it is compressed or stretched, such as in a spring.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 mass times velocity squared.
- Isolated SystemA system where all forces are internal, ensuring momentum conservation without external influences.
- Internal ForcesForces that act between objects within a defined system, not affecting the system's total momentum.
- Spring ConstantA measure of a spring's stiffness, denoted as k, in newtons per meter.
- MomentumA quantity of motion of a moving body, calculated as the product of its mass and velocity.
- Action-ReactionNewton's third law stating that for every action, there is an equal and opposite reaction.
- SystemA defined collection of objects considered for analysis, where internal forces are considered for momentum conservation.
- External ForcesForces acting on a system from outside, potentially altering the system's total momentum.
- Compression DistanceThe distance a spring is compressed or stretched from its equilibrium position.
- Momentum Conservation EquationAn equation representing the conservation of momentum, often simplified in push away problems.
- Fireworks ExplosionsAn example of push away problems where objects move apart due to an internal explosion.