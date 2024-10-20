Ray Nature Of Light definitions Flashcards
Terms in this set (15)
- RayA line perpendicular to wave fronts, representing the direction of light propagation.
- WavefrontA surface of maximum oscillation in a wave, such as the peak of an electric field in light.
- Electromagnetic WavesWaves composed of oscillating electric and magnetic fields, including light.
- WavelengthThe distance between consecutive peaks of a wavefront.
- MediumA substance through which light travels, affecting its speed and direction.
- RefractionThe bending of light as it passes from one medium to another.
- DiffractionThe spreading of light waves around obstacles or through openings.
- Huygens' PrincipleA theory stating each point on a wavefront acts as a source of spherical wavelets.
- WaveletA small wave produced by a point on a wavefront, contributing to new wavefronts.
- Collimated LightLight whose rays are parallel, indicating uniform direction.
- Isotropic LightLight that propagates equally in all directions.
- ApexThe peak point of a wavelet, used to determine new wavefronts.
- ReflectionThe bouncing back of light from a surface, explained by wavefront interactions.
- Tangent LineA line that touches the apexes of wavelets, forming new wavefronts.
- MirrorA surface that reflects light, altering its direction based on wavefront contact.