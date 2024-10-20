Ray Nature Of Light definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Ray Nature Of Light definitions
  • Ray
    A line perpendicular to wave fronts, representing the direction of light propagation.
  • Wavefront
    A surface of maximum oscillation in a wave, such as the peak of an electric field in light.
  • Electromagnetic Waves
    Waves composed of oscillating electric and magnetic fields, including light.
  • Wavelength
    The distance between consecutive peaks of a wavefront.
  • Medium
    A substance through which light travels, affecting its speed and direction.
  • Refraction
    The bending of light as it passes from one medium to another.
  • Diffraction
    The spreading of light waves around obstacles or through openings.
  • Huygens' Principle
    A theory stating each point on a wavefront acts as a source of spherical wavelets.
  • Wavelet
    A small wave produced by a point on a wavefront, contributing to new wavefronts.
  • Collimated Light
    Light whose rays are parallel, indicating uniform direction.
  • Isotropic Light
    Light that propagates equally in all directions.
  • Apex
    The peak point of a wavelet, used to determine new wavefronts.
  • Reflection
    The bouncing back of light from a surface, explained by wavefront interactions.
  • Tangent Line
    A line that touches the apexes of wavelets, forming new wavefronts.
  • Mirror
    A surface that reflects light, altering its direction based on wavefront contact.