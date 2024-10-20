Ray Nature Of Light definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ray A line perpendicular to wave fronts, representing the direction of light propagation.

Wavefront A surface of maximum oscillation in a wave, such as the peak of an electric field in light.

Electromagnetic Waves Waves composed of oscillating electric and magnetic fields, including light.

Wavelength The distance between consecutive peaks of a wavefront.

Medium A substance through which light travels, affecting its speed and direction.

Refraction The bending of light as it passes from one medium to another.

Diffraction The spreading of light waves around obstacles or through openings.

Huygens' Principle A theory stating each point on a wavefront acts as a source of spherical wavelets.

Wavelet A small wave produced by a point on a wavefront, contributing to new wavefronts.

Collimated Light Light whose rays are parallel, indicating uniform direction.

Isotropic Light Light that propagates equally in all directions.

Apex The peak point of a wavelet, used to determine new wavefronts.

Reflection The bouncing back of light from a surface, explained by wavefront interactions.

Tangent Line A line that touches the apexes of wavelets, forming new wavefronts.