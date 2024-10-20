Reflection of Light definitions Flashcards
Reflection of Light definitions
- Geometric OpticsA branch of optics dealing with light as rays traveling in straight lines, ignoring its wave nature.
- Light RayA model representing light as a straight line with direction, used in geometric optics.
- Law of ReflectionStates that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection when light reflects off a surface.
- Angle of IncidenceThe angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.
- Angle of ReflectionThe angle between the reflected light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of reflection.
- NormalA line perpendicular to the surface at the point of incidence or reflection, used as a reference for measuring angles.
- Specular ReflectionReflection from a smooth surface where light rays reflect at predictable angles.
- Diffuse ReflectionReflection from a rough surface causing light to scatter in various directions.
- Trigonometric FunctionsMathematical functions like sine, cosine, and tangent used to calculate angles in geometric optics.
- TangentA trigonometric function used to relate the opposite and adjacent sides of a right triangle.
- Inverse TangentA function used to determine an angle when the tangent value is known.
- Electromagnetic WaveA wave of electric and magnetic fields, of which light is a part, traveling at a fixed speed.
- MirrorA reflective surface that causes light rays to bounce off at equal angles of incidence and reflection.
- Laser BeamA narrow, focused light ray often used in experiments to demonstrate reflection principles.
- PerpendicularA line or plane at a 90-degree angle to a given line or surface, crucial for measuring angles in optics.