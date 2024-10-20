Reflection of Light definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Geometric Optics A branch of optics dealing with light as rays traveling in straight lines, ignoring its wave nature.

Light Ray A model representing light as a straight line with direction, used in geometric optics.

Law of Reflection States that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection when light reflects off a surface.

Angle of Incidence The angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.

Angle of Reflection The angle between the reflected light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of reflection.

Normal A line perpendicular to the surface at the point of incidence or reflection, used as a reference for measuring angles.

Specular Reflection Reflection from a smooth surface where light rays reflect at predictable angles.

Diffuse Reflection Reflection from a rough surface causing light to scatter in various directions.

Trigonometric Functions Mathematical functions like sine, cosine, and tangent used to calculate angles in geometric optics.

Tangent A trigonometric function used to relate the opposite and adjacent sides of a right triangle.

Inverse Tangent A function used to determine an angle when the tangent value is known.

Electromagnetic Wave A wave of electric and magnetic fields, of which light is a part, traveling at a fixed speed.

Mirror A reflective surface that causes light rays to bounce off at equal angles of incidence and reflection.

Laser Beam A narrow, focused light ray often used in experiments to demonstrate reflection principles.