Reflection of Light definitions Flashcards

Reflection of Light definitions
  • Geometric Optics
    A branch of optics dealing with light as rays traveling in straight lines, ignoring its wave nature.
  • Light Ray
    A model representing light as a straight line with direction, used in geometric optics.
  • Law of Reflection
    States that the angle of incidence equals the angle of reflection when light reflects off a surface.
  • Angle of Incidence
    The angle between the incoming light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of incidence.
  • Angle of Reflection
    The angle between the reflected light ray and the normal to the surface at the point of reflection.
  • Normal
    A line perpendicular to the surface at the point of incidence or reflection, used as a reference for measuring angles.
  • Specular Reflection
    Reflection from a smooth surface where light rays reflect at predictable angles.
  • Diffuse Reflection
    Reflection from a rough surface causing light to scatter in various directions.
  • Trigonometric Functions
    Mathematical functions like sine, cosine, and tangent used to calculate angles in geometric optics.
  • Tangent
    A trigonometric function used to relate the opposite and adjacent sides of a right triangle.
  • Inverse Tangent
    A function used to determine an angle when the tangent value is known.
  • Electromagnetic Wave
    A wave of electric and magnetic fields, of which light is a part, traveling at a fixed speed.
  • Mirror
    A reflective surface that causes light rays to bounce off at equal angles of incidence and reflection.
  • Laser Beam
    A narrow, focused light ray often used in experiments to demonstrate reflection principles.
  • Perpendicular
    A line or plane at a 90-degree angle to a given line or surface, crucial for measuring angles in optics.