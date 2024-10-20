Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential definitions Flashcards
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential definitions
- Electric ForceA force experienced by a charge in the presence of an electric field.
- Electric FieldA field created by a charge that exerts a force on other charges.
- Potential EnergyEnergy possessed by a charge due to its position in an electric field.
- Electric PotentialAn energy field indicating how much energy a charge possesses.
- VoltageThe potential difference between two points, represented as Delta V.
- ChargeA property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.
- Formula SheetA compilation of equations to organize concepts for exams.
- Distance VariableA variable representing distance, often denoted as Delta r or Delta x.
- WorkThe negative change in potential energy, equivalent to force times distance.
- FieldA region in which a force is exerted on a charge.
- Energy FieldA field that indicates the energy a charge has, related to electric potential.
- NotationSymbols used to represent charges, such as big Q and little q.
- Delta UThe change in potential energy, related to work done.
- Delta VThe change in electric potential, also known as voltage.
- Producing ChargeThe charge that creates an electric field affecting other charges.