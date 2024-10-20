Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Electric Force A force experienced by a charge in the presence of an electric field.

Electric Field A field created by a charge that exerts a force on other charges.

Potential Energy Energy possessed by a charge due to its position in an electric field.

Electric Potential An energy field indicating how much energy a charge possesses.

Voltage The potential difference between two points, represented as Delta V.

Charge A property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.

Formula Sheet A compilation of equations to organize concepts for exams.

Distance Variable A variable representing distance, often denoted as Delta r or Delta x.

Work The negative change in potential energy, equivalent to force times distance.

Field A region in which a force is exerted on a charge.

Energy Field A field that indicates the energy a charge has, related to electric potential.

Notation Symbols used to represent charges, such as big Q and little q.

Delta U The change in potential energy, related to work done.

Delta V The change in electric potential, also known as voltage.