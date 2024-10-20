Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential definitions

Relationships Between Force, Field, Energy, Potential definitions
  • Electric Force
    A force experienced by a charge in the presence of an electric field.
  • Electric Field
    A field created by a charge that exerts a force on other charges.
  • Potential Energy
    Energy possessed by a charge due to its position in an electric field.
  • Electric Potential
    An energy field indicating how much energy a charge possesses.
  • Voltage
    The potential difference between two points, represented as Delta V.
  • Charge
    A property of matter that causes it to experience a force in an electric field.
  • Formula Sheet
    A compilation of equations to organize concepts for exams.
  • Distance Variable
    A variable representing distance, often denoted as Delta r or Delta x.
  • Work
    The negative change in potential energy, equivalent to force times distance.
  • Field
    A region in which a force is exerted on a charge.
  • Energy Field
    A field that indicates the energy a charge has, related to electric potential.
  • Notation
    Symbols used to represent charges, such as big Q and little q.
  • Delta U
    The change in potential energy, related to work done.
  • Delta V
    The change in electric potential, also known as voltage.
  • Producing Charge
    The charge that creates an electric field affecting other charges.