Intro to Relative Velocity definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Relative motion The calculation of an object's velocity in relation to another object.

Frame of reference A point or object used to measure the velocity of other objects.

Velocity The speed of an object in a specific direction.

Relative velocity The velocity of an object as observed from a particular frame of reference.

Subscript notation A method to indicate the frame of reference for a given velocity.

Stationary object An object that is not moving relative to a given frame of reference.

Displacement The change in position of an object over time.

Speed gun A device used to measure the speed of moving objects.

Moving walkway A conveyor system that transports people across a distance.

Negative sign Indicates the opposite direction in velocity calculations.

Inner subscripts Subscripts in an equation that are closest to each other and must match.

Outer subscripts Subscripts in an equation that are farthest apart and must match the left side.

Target variable The unknown value being solved for in an equation.

Reference frame The perspective from which motion is observed and measured.