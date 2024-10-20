Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Intro to Relative Velocity definitions Flashcards

Back
Intro to Relative Velocity definitions
1/15
  • Relative motion
    The calculation of an object's velocity in relation to another object.
  • Frame of reference
    A point or object used to measure the velocity of other objects.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction.
  • Relative velocity
    The velocity of an object as observed from a particular frame of reference.
  • Subscript notation
    A method to indicate the frame of reference for a given velocity.
  • Stationary object
    An object that is not moving relative to a given frame of reference.
  • Displacement
    The change in position of an object over time.
  • Speed gun
    A device used to measure the speed of moving objects.
  • Moving walkway
    A conveyor system that transports people across a distance.
  • Negative sign
    Indicates the opposite direction in velocity calculations.
  • Inner subscripts
    Subscripts in an equation that are closest to each other and must match.
  • Outer subscripts
    Subscripts in an equation that are farthest apart and must match the left side.
  • Target variable
    The unknown value being solved for in an equation.
  • Reference frame
    The perspective from which motion is observed and measured.
  • Equation setup
    The process of arranging terms to solve for a specific variable.