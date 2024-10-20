Intro to Relative Velocity definitions Flashcards
Intro to Relative Velocity definitions
- Relative motionThe calculation of an object's velocity in relation to another object.
- Frame of referenceA point or object used to measure the velocity of other objects.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction.
- Relative velocityThe velocity of an object as observed from a particular frame of reference.
- Subscript notationA method to indicate the frame of reference for a given velocity.
- Stationary objectAn object that is not moving relative to a given frame of reference.
- DisplacementThe change in position of an object over time.
- Speed gunA device used to measure the speed of moving objects.
- Moving walkwayA conveyor system that transports people across a distance.
- Negative signIndicates the opposite direction in velocity calculations.
- Inner subscriptsSubscripts in an equation that are closest to each other and must match.
- Outer subscriptsSubscripts in an equation that are farthest apart and must match the left side.
- Target variableThe unknown value being solved for in an equation.
- Reference frameThe perspective from which motion is observed and measured.
- Equation setupThe process of arranging terms to solve for a specific variable.