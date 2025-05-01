Intro to Relative Velocity quiz #1 Flashcards

When two cars pass each other, how can you determine if they are traveling in the same direction using the concept of relative velocity?

To determine if two cars are traveling in the same direction when they pass each other, compare their velocities relative to a common reference frame (such as the ground). If both velocities have the same sign (direction), the cars are moving in the same direction. If the velocities have opposite signs, they are moving in opposite directions. Passing can occur in either case, but if their velocities are both positive or both negative relative to the ground, they are traveling in the same direction.