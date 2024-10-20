Resistors in AC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 12 ) Hide definitions

Resistor A component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing a voltage drop.

AC Circuit An electrical circuit powered by an alternating current, where the current changes direction periodically.

Sinusoidal A waveform that describes a smooth periodic oscillation, typical of AC current.

Ohm's Law A principle stating that the current through a conductor is directly proportional to the voltage across it.

Voltage The electrical potential difference between two points, driving current through a circuit.

Current The flow of electric charge in a circuit, measured in amperes.

Resistance A measure of the opposition to current flow in an electrical circuit, measured in ohms.

RMS Voltage The root mean square value of voltage, representing the effective value of a varying voltage.

RMS Current The root mean square value of current, representing the effective value of a varying current.

Maximum Current The peak value of current in an AC circuit, calculated as RMS current times the square root of two.

Equivalent Resistor A single resistor that can replace a combination of resistors in a circuit without changing the current.