In AC circuits, what type of load contains pure resistance? A load that consists only of resistors contains pure resistance in AC circuits.

What is the shape of the current waveform produced by an AC source in a resistor circuit? The current waveform is always sinusoidal in an AC resistor circuit. This means it varies smoothly and periodically over time.

How is the voltage across a resistor in an AC circuit expressed as a function of time? The voltage across the resistor is given by the current as a function of time multiplied by the resistance. Mathematically, it is v(t) = i(t) × R.

What is the formula for the maximum current in a resistor connected to an AC source? The maximum current is the square root of 2 times the RMS current. This can be written as I_max = √2 × I_RMS.

How do you calculate the RMS current for a resistor in an AC circuit? The RMS current is found by dividing the RMS voltage by the resistance. The formula is I_RMS = V_RMS / R.

If a 10 ohm resistor is connected to a 120 V RMS AC source, what is the RMS current? The RMS current is 120 V divided by 10 ohms, which equals 12 amps. This uses the formula I_RMS = V_RMS / R.