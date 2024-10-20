Resistors and Ohm's Law definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Resistors and Ohm's Law definitions
  • Ohm's Law
    A fundamental equation in physics, expressed as V = IR, relating voltage, current, and resistance.
  • Resistance
    The property of a conductor that opposes the flow of electric current, measured in ohms.
  • Voltage
    The potential difference across a conductor, driving the flow of electric current.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.
  • Resistivity
    A material-specific property indicating how strongly a material opposes electric current, measured in ohm-meters.
  • Conductor
    A material that allows the flow of electric charge, with resistance depending on its resistivity, length, and area.
  • Ohms
    The unit of measurement for resistance, symbolized by the Greek letter omega (Ω).
  • Microcoulombs
    A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.
  • Amperes
    The unit of measurement for electric current, often abbreviated as amps.
  • Resistor
    A circuit element that provides resistance to the flow of electric current.
  • Circuit
    A closed loop through which electric current flows, often including elements like resistors and capacitors.
  • Potential Difference
    The difference in electric potential between two points, driving current through a circuit.
  • Cross-sectional Area
    The area of a conductor's cross-section, affecting its resistance.
  • Length
    The distance a conductor extends, influencing its resistance.
  • Zero Resistance
    An assumption in circuit analysis that wires have negligible resistance.