Resistors and Ohm's Law definitions Flashcards

Resistors and Ohm's Law definitions
- Ohm's LawA fundamental equation in physics, expressed as V = IR, relating voltage, current, and resistance.
- ResistanceThe property of a conductor that opposes the flow of electric current, measured in ohms.
- VoltageThe potential difference across a conductor, driving the flow of electric current.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.
- ResistivityA material-specific property indicating how strongly a material opposes electric current, measured in ohm-meters.
- ConductorA material that allows the flow of electric charge, with resistance depending on its resistivity, length, and area.
- OhmsThe unit of measurement for resistance, symbolized by the Greek letter omega (Ω).
- MicrocoulombsA unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.
- AmperesThe unit of measurement for electric current, often abbreviated as amps.
- ResistorA circuit element that provides resistance to the flow of electric current.
- CircuitA closed loop through which electric current flows, often including elements like resistors and capacitors.
- Potential DifferenceThe difference in electric potential between two points, driving current through a circuit.
- Cross-sectional AreaThe area of a conductor's cross-section, affecting its resistance.
- LengthThe distance a conductor extends, influencing its resistance.
- Zero ResistanceAn assumption in circuit analysis that wires have negligible resistance.