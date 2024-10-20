Resistors and Ohm's Law definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Ohm's Law A fundamental equation in physics, expressed as V = IR, relating voltage, current, and resistance.

Resistance The property of a conductor that opposes the flow of electric current, measured in ohms.

Voltage The potential difference across a conductor, driving the flow of electric current.

Current The flow of electric charge through a conductor, measured in amperes.

Resistivity A material-specific property indicating how strongly a material opposes electric current, measured in ohm-meters.

Conductor A material that allows the flow of electric charge, with resistance depending on its resistivity, length, and area.

Ohms The unit of measurement for resistance, symbolized by the Greek letter omega (Ω).

Microcoulombs A unit of electric charge equal to 10^-6 coulombs.

Amperes The unit of measurement for electric current, often abbreviated as amps.

Resistor A circuit element that provides resistance to the flow of electric current.

Circuit A closed loop through which electric current flows, often including elements like resistors and capacitors.

Potential Difference The difference in electric potential between two points, driving current through a circuit.

Cross-sectional Area The area of a conductor's cross-section, affecting its resistance.

Length The distance a conductor extends, influencing its resistance.