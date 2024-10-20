Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz Flashcards

What is the effect on resistance if the radius of a vessel is halved?
The resistance of a conductor is inversely proportional to its cross-sectional area (A), which is related to the radius (r) by the formula A = πr². If the radius is halved, the cross-sectional area becomes one-fourth of its original value. Since resistance (R) is inversely proportional to the area (R = ρL/A), halving the radius results in the resistance increasing by a factor of four.
What is Ohm's Law and its equation?
Ohm's Law is a fundamental equation in physics that relates voltage, current, and resistance, expressed as V = IR.
How does resistance affect the flow of electric current in a conductor?
Resistance opposes the flow of electric current, resulting in a smaller amount of current passing through the conductor.
What is the relationship between resistance, resistivity, length, and cross-sectional area of a conductor?
Resistance (R) is given by the formula R = ρ(L/A), where ρ is resistivity, L is length, and A is cross-sectional area.
How do you calculate current if you know the charge and time?
Current (I) is calculated by dividing the charge (ΔQ) by the time (Δt), I = ΔQ/Δt.
What is the unit of resistance and its symbol?
The unit of resistance is ohms, represented by the Greek letter omega (Ω).
What is resistivity and how is it measured?
Resistivity is a material-specific property that indicates how strongly a material opposes electric current, measured in ohm-meters (Ω·m).
How do you calculate the resistivity of a wire given its resistance, length, and diameter?
Resistivity (ρ) is calculated using the formula ρ = R(A/L), where A is the cross-sectional area (πr²) and L is the length.
Why are wires in circuit problems often assumed to have zero resistance?
Wires are assumed to have zero resistance to simplify calculations, although they have a very small, non-zero resistance.
How do you find the current in a wire if you know the voltage and resistance?
Current (I) is found using Ohm's Law, I = V/R, where V is voltage and R is resistance.