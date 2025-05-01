Back
What provides resistance in a circuit? A resistor provides resistance in a circuit. What type of load contains pure resistance? A resistive load contains pure resistance. What is the opposition to current flow in a conductor called? The opposition to current flow in a conductor is called resistance. What is used to control electric current in a circuit? A resistor is used to control electric current in a circuit. Which symbol and unit of measurement are used for resistance? Resistance is symbolized by R and measured in ohms (Ω). Ohm's Law describes the relationship between which quantities? Ohm's Law describes the relationship between voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R). Which unit is used to measure resistance? The unit used to measure resistance is the ohm (Ω). What is Ohm's Law? Ohm's Law states that V = I × R, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance. What provides resistance in an electric circuit? A resistor provides resistance in an electric circuit. Describe an application that is not related to Ohm's Law. Calculating capacitance or inductance in a circuit is not an application of Ohm's Law, which only relates voltage, current, and resistance. Describe how resistance affects electric current. Increasing resistance in a circuit decreases the electric current, according to Ohm's Law (I = V / R). In a DC circuit, what opposes current flow? In a DC circuit, resistance opposes current flow. What units are used to measure resistance? Resistance is measured in ohms (Ω).
Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz #2
