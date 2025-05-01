Skip to main content
Resistors and Ohm's Law quiz #2

  • What provides resistance in a circuit?
    A resistor provides resistance in a circuit.
  • What type of load contains pure resistance?
    A resistive load contains pure resistance.
  • What is the opposition to current flow in a conductor called?
    The opposition to current flow in a conductor is called resistance.
  • What is used to control electric current in a circuit?
    A resistor is used to control electric current in a circuit.
  • Which symbol and unit of measurement are used for resistance?
    Resistance is symbolized by R and measured in ohms (Ω).
  • Ohm's Law describes the relationship between which quantities?
    Ohm's Law describes the relationship between voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R).
  • Which unit is used to measure resistance?
    The unit used to measure resistance is the ohm (Ω).
  • What is Ohm's Law?
    Ohm's Law states that V = I × R, where V is voltage, I is current, and R is resistance.
  • What provides resistance in an electric circuit?
    A resistor provides resistance in an electric circuit.
  • Describe an application that is not related to Ohm's Law.
    Calculating capacitance or inductance in a circuit is not an application of Ohm's Law, which only relates voltage, current, and resistance.
  • Describe how resistance affects electric current.
    Increasing resistance in a circuit decreases the electric current, according to Ohm's Law (I = V / R).
  • In a DC circuit, what opposes current flow?
    In a DC circuit, resistance opposes current flow.
  • What units are used to measure resistance?
    Resistance is measured in ohms (Ω).