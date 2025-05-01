Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

What provides resistance in a circuit? A resistor provides resistance in a circuit.

What type of load contains pure resistance? A resistive load contains pure resistance.

What is the opposition to current flow in a conductor called? The opposition to current flow in a conductor is called resistance.

What is used to control electric current in a circuit? A resistor is used to control electric current in a circuit.

Which symbol and unit of measurement are used for resistance? Resistance is symbolized by R and measured in ohms (Ω).

Ohm's Law describes the relationship between which quantities? Ohm's Law describes the relationship between voltage (V), current (I), and resistance (R).