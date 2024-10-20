Resonance in Series LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Resonance Condition in a circuit where impedance is minimized and current is maximized.

Impedance Total opposition a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current.

Resistance Component of impedance that remains constant with frequency changes.

Capacitive Reactance Opposition to current flow in a capacitor, increasing as frequency decreases.

Inductive Reactance Opposition to current flow in an inductor, increasing as frequency increases.

Resonant Frequency Frequency at which impedance is minimized, calculated as 1/sqrt(LC).

Series LRC Circuit Circuit configuration where current is the same through all components.

Angular Frequency Frequency expressed in radians per second, denoted as omega.

Linear Frequency Frequency expressed in hertz, calculated as omega/2π.

Maximum Current Highest current achieved at resonance, determined by voltage divided by resistance.

Voltage Electrical potential difference, driving current through a circuit.

Ohm Unit of electrical resistance, symbolized as Ω.

Henry Unit of inductance, symbolized as H.

Farad Unit of capacitance, symbolized as F.