Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Resonance in Series LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Back
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits definitions
1/15
  • Resonance
    Condition in a circuit where impedance is minimized and current is maximized.
  • Impedance
    Total opposition a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current.
  • Resistance
    Component of impedance that remains constant with frequency changes.
  • Capacitive Reactance
    Opposition to current flow in a capacitor, increasing as frequency decreases.
  • Inductive Reactance
    Opposition to current flow in an inductor, increasing as frequency increases.
  • Resonant Frequency
    Frequency at which impedance is minimized, calculated as 1/sqrt(LC).
  • Series LRC Circuit
    Circuit configuration where current is the same through all components.
  • Angular Frequency
    Frequency expressed in radians per second, denoted as omega.
  • Linear Frequency
    Frequency expressed in hertz, calculated as omega/2π.
  • Maximum Current
    Highest current achieved at resonance, determined by voltage divided by resistance.
  • Voltage
    Electrical potential difference, driving current through a circuit.
  • Ohm
    Unit of electrical resistance, symbolized as Ω.
  • Henry
    Unit of inductance, symbolized as H.
  • Farad
    Unit of capacitance, symbolized as F.
  • Reactance
    Component of impedance due to capacitors or inductors, varying with frequency.