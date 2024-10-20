Resonance in Series LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards
Resonance in Series LRC Circuits definitions
- ResonanceCondition in a circuit where impedance is minimized and current is maximized.
- ImpedanceTotal opposition a circuit offers to the flow of alternating current.
- ResistanceComponent of impedance that remains constant with frequency changes.
- Capacitive ReactanceOpposition to current flow in a capacitor, increasing as frequency decreases.
- Inductive ReactanceOpposition to current flow in an inductor, increasing as frequency increases.
- Resonant FrequencyFrequency at which impedance is minimized, calculated as 1/sqrt(LC).
- Series LRC CircuitCircuit configuration where current is the same through all components.
- Angular FrequencyFrequency expressed in radians per second, denoted as omega.
- Linear FrequencyFrequency expressed in hertz, calculated as omega/2π.
- Maximum CurrentHighest current achieved at resonance, determined by voltage divided by resistance.
- VoltageElectrical potential difference, driving current through a circuit.
- OhmUnit of electrical resistance, symbolized as Ω.
- HenryUnit of inductance, symbolized as H.
- FaradUnit of capacitance, symbolized as F.
- ReactanceComponent of impedance due to capacitors or inductors, varying with frequency.