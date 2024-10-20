Review of Vectors vs. Scalars definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 13 ) Hide definitions

Vectors Quantities with both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.

Scalars Quantities with only magnitude, such as temperature or speed.

Magnitude The size or amount of a measurement, without regard to direction.

Direction The line or path along which something moves, points, or faces.

Force A vector quantity that represents a push or pull on an object.

Displacement A vector quantity that describes the change in position of an object.

Distance A scalar quantity that represents the total path length traveled.

Velocity A vector quantity that describes the speed and direction of an object's motion.

Speed A scalar quantity that represents how fast an object is moving.

Temperature A scalar quantity that measures the degree of heat or cold.

Newton The unit of force in the International System of Units (SI).

Thermometer An instrument used to measure temperature.