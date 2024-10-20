Review of Vectors vs. Scalars definitions Flashcards
Review of Vectors vs. Scalars definitions
- VectorsQuantities with both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.
- ScalarsQuantities with only magnitude, such as temperature or speed.
- MagnitudeThe size or amount of a measurement, without regard to direction.
- DirectionThe line or path along which something moves, points, or faces.
- ForceA vector quantity that represents a push or pull on an object.
- DisplacementA vector quantity that describes the change in position of an object.
- DistanceA scalar quantity that represents the total path length traveled.
- VelocityA vector quantity that describes the speed and direction of an object's motion.
- SpeedA scalar quantity that represents how fast an object is moving.
- TemperatureA scalar quantity that measures the degree of heat or cold.
- NewtonThe unit of force in the International System of Units (SI).
- ThermometerAn instrument used to measure temperature.
- MeasurementThe process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity.