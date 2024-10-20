Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Review of Vectors vs. Scalars definitions Flashcards

Back
Review of Vectors vs. Scalars definitions
1/13
  • Vectors
    Quantities with both magnitude and direction, such as force or velocity.
  • Scalars
    Quantities with only magnitude, such as temperature or speed.
  • Magnitude
    The size or amount of a measurement, without regard to direction.
  • Direction
    The line or path along which something moves, points, or faces.
  • Force
    A vector quantity that represents a push or pull on an object.
  • Displacement
    A vector quantity that describes the change in position of an object.
  • Distance
    A scalar quantity that represents the total path length traveled.
  • Velocity
    A vector quantity that describes the speed and direction of an object's motion.
  • Speed
    A scalar quantity that represents how fast an object is moving.
  • Temperature
    A scalar quantity that measures the degree of heat or cold.
  • Newton
    The unit of force in the International System of Units (SI).
  • Thermometer
    An instrument used to measure temperature.
  • Measurement
    The process of obtaining the magnitude of a quantity.