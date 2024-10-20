RMS Current and Voltage definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

RMS A value representing the root of the mean of the squared values, used for AC voltage and current.

AC Circuits Electrical circuits where current and voltage alternate direction periodically.

Voltage The electric potential difference between two points, often alternating in AC circuits.

Current The flow of electric charge, alternating direction in AC circuits.

Vmax The maximum voltage in an AC circuit, calculated as sqrt(2) times the RMS voltage.

Imax The maximum current in an AC circuit, calculated as sqrt(2) times the RMS current.

Ohm's Law A principle stating that current is directly proportional to voltage and inversely proportional to resistance.

Resistor A component that resists the flow of electric current, used to control current in circuits.

Square Root A mathematical operation that returns a number whose square is the given number.

Mean The average value of a set of numbers, used in calculating RMS values.

Squared Value A value multiplied by itself, used in the calculation of RMS values.

Pyrchamps Loop Rule A rule stating that the sum of the voltages around a closed loop in a circuit is zero.

Alternating Source A power source that provides alternating current, changing direction periodically.

Symmetrical Peaks Equal positive and negative peaks in AC voltage or current, resulting in an average of zero.