RMS Current and Voltage definitions Flashcards
RMS Current and Voltage definitions
- RMSA value representing the root of the mean of the squared values, used for AC voltage and current.
- AC CircuitsElectrical circuits where current and voltage alternate direction periodically.
- VoltageThe electric potential difference between two points, often alternating in AC circuits.
- CurrentThe flow of electric charge, alternating direction in AC circuits.
- VmaxThe maximum voltage in an AC circuit, calculated as sqrt(2) times the RMS voltage.
- ImaxThe maximum current in an AC circuit, calculated as sqrt(2) times the RMS current.
- Ohm's LawA principle stating that current is directly proportional to voltage and inversely proportional to resistance.
- ResistorA component that resists the flow of electric current, used to control current in circuits.
- Square RootA mathematical operation that returns a number whose square is the given number.
- MeanThe average value of a set of numbers, used in calculating RMS values.
- Squared ValueA value multiplied by itself, used in the calculation of RMS values.
- Pyrchamps Loop RuleA rule stating that the sum of the voltages around a closed loop in a circuit is zero.
- Alternating SourceA power source that provides alternating current, changing direction periodically.
- Symmetrical PeaksEqual positive and negative peaks in AC voltage or current, resulting in an average of zero.
- US OutletA standard power outlet in the US, typically providing 120 volts RMS.