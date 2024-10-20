Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

RMS Current and Voltage definitions Flashcards

Back
RMS Current and Voltage definitions
1/15
  • RMS
    A value representing the root of the mean of the squared values, used for AC voltage and current.
  • AC Circuits
    Electrical circuits where current and voltage alternate direction periodically.
  • Voltage
    The electric potential difference between two points, often alternating in AC circuits.
  • Current
    The flow of electric charge, alternating direction in AC circuits.
  • Vmax
    The maximum voltage in an AC circuit, calculated as sqrt(2) times the RMS voltage.
  • Imax
    The maximum current in an AC circuit, calculated as sqrt(2) times the RMS current.
  • Ohm's Law
    A principle stating that current is directly proportional to voltage and inversely proportional to resistance.
  • Resistor
    A component that resists the flow of electric current, used to control current in circuits.
  • Square Root
    A mathematical operation that returns a number whose square is the given number.
  • Mean
    The average value of a set of numbers, used in calculating RMS values.
  • Squared Value
    A value multiplied by itself, used in the calculation of RMS values.
  • Pyrchamps Loop Rule
    A rule stating that the sum of the voltages around a closed loop in a circuit is zero.
  • Alternating Source
    A power source that provides alternating current, changing direction periodically.
  • Symmetrical Peaks
    Equal positive and negative peaks in AC voltage or current, resulting in an average of zero.
  • US Outlet
    A standard power outlet in the US, typically providing 120 volts RMS.