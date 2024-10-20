Rollercoaster Problems definitions Flashcards
Rollercoaster Problems definitions
- Centripetal ForceThe force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.
- Normal ForceThe force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it, acting perpendicular to the surface.
- Centripetal AccelerationThe acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center of the circle.
- Potential EnergyThe energy possessed by an object due to its position relative to a reference point, often related to height.
- Kinetic EnergyThe energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 times mass times velocity squared.
- Energy ConservationA principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a particular direction.
- HeightThe vertical distance of an object from a reference point, often the ground.
- LoopA circular path or section of a roller coaster track.
- MassA measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.
- GravityThe force that attracts a body towards the center of the earth, or towards any other physical body having mass.
- Non-conservative ForcesForces that cause energy to be lost from a system, such as friction or air resistance.
- Initial SpeedThe speed of an object at the beginning of a time interval.
- Final SpeedThe speed of an object at the end of a time interval.