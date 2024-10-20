Rollercoaster Problems definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Centripetal Force The force required to keep an object moving in a circular path, directed towards the center of the circle.

Normal Force The force exerted by a surface to support the weight of an object resting on it, acting perpendicular to the surface.

Centripetal Acceleration The acceleration of an object moving in a circle, directed towards the center of the circle.

Potential Energy The energy possessed by an object due to its position relative to a reference point, often related to height.

Kinetic Energy The energy an object possesses due to its motion, calculated as 1/2 times mass times velocity squared.

Energy Conservation A principle stating that the total energy in an isolated system remains constant over time.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference.

Velocity The speed of an object in a particular direction.

Height The vertical distance of an object from a reference point, often the ground.

Loop A circular path or section of a roller coaster track.

Mass A measure of the amount of matter in an object, typically in kilograms.

Gravity The force that attracts a body towards the center of the earth, or towards any other physical body having mass.

Non-conservative Forces Forces that cause energy to be lost from a system, such as friction or air resistance.

Initial Speed The speed of an object at the beginning of a time interval.