Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Rolling Motion (Free Wheels) definitions Flashcards

Back
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels) definitions
1/15
  • Rolling Motion
    A type of motion where an object rotates around its axis while also translating along a surface.
  • Free Wheel
    A wheel that can rotate around its axis and move sideways, unlike a fixed wheel.
  • Fixed Wheel
    A wheel that rotates around a fixed axis without translational movement.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, denoted as omega.
  • Translational Velocity
    The velocity of the center of mass of a body as it moves through space.
  • Center of Mass
    The point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle or sphere to its perimeter or surface.
  • Velocity at Top
    The speed at the top of a rolling wheel, which is twice the velocity of the center of mass.
  • Velocity at Bottom
    The speed at the bottom of a rolling wheel, which is zero relative to the floor.
  • Rolling Without Slipping
    A condition where a wheel rolls on a surface without sliding, maintaining a static contact point.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The linear speed of a point on a rotating object, directed along the tangent to the path.
  • Radians per Second
    A unit of angular velocity, describing the angle turned in radians in one second.
  • Conceptual Test
    An assessment focusing on understanding the principles and concepts rather than calculations.
  • Equation
    A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.
  • Flat Surface
    A level, even surface on which an object can roll or slide.