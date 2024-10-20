Rolling Motion (Free Wheels) definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rolling Motion A type of motion where an object rotates around its axis while also translating along a surface.

Free Wheel A wheel that can rotate around its axis and move sideways, unlike a fixed wheel.

Fixed Wheel A wheel that rotates around a fixed axis without translational movement.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, denoted as omega.

Translational Velocity The velocity of the center of mass of a body as it moves through space.

Center of Mass The point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle or sphere to its perimeter or surface.

Velocity at Top The speed at the top of a rolling wheel, which is twice the velocity of the center of mass.

Velocity at Bottom The speed at the bottom of a rolling wheel, which is zero relative to the floor.

Rolling Without Slipping A condition where a wheel rolls on a surface without sliding, maintaining a static contact point.

Tangential Velocity The linear speed of a point on a rotating object, directed along the tangent to the path.

Radians per Second A unit of angular velocity, describing the angle turned in radians in one second.

Conceptual Test An assessment focusing on understanding the principles and concepts rather than calculations.

Equation A mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.