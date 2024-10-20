Rolling Motion (Free Wheels) definitions Flashcards
Rolling Motion (Free Wheels) definitions
- Rolling MotionA type of motion where an object rotates around its axis while also translating along a surface.
- Free WheelA wheel that can rotate around its axis and move sideways, unlike a fixed wheel.
- Fixed WheelA wheel that rotates around a fixed axis without translational movement.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of angular position of a rotating body, denoted as omega.
- Translational VelocityThe velocity of the center of mass of a body as it moves through space.
- Center of MassThe point in a body or system where the mass is evenly distributed.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle or sphere to its perimeter or surface.
- Velocity at TopThe speed at the top of a rolling wheel, which is twice the velocity of the center of mass.
- Velocity at BottomThe speed at the bottom of a rolling wheel, which is zero relative to the floor.
- Rolling Without SlippingA condition where a wheel rolls on a surface without sliding, maintaining a static contact point.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed of a point on a rotating object, directed along the tangent to the path.
- Radians per SecondA unit of angular velocity, describing the angle turned in radians in one second.
- Conceptual TestAn assessment focusing on understanding the principles and concepts rather than calculations.
- EquationA mathematical statement that asserts the equality of two expressions.
- Flat SurfaceA level, even surface on which an object can roll or slide.