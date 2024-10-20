Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases definitions Flashcards

Back
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases definitions
1/15
  • Root Mean Square
    A type of average calculated by squaring values, averaging them, and taking the square root.
  • Ideal Gas
    A theoretical gas composed of many randomly moving point particles that interact only through elastic collisions.
  • Average Speed
    The total distance traveled divided by the total time taken.
  • Boltzmann's Constant
    A physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature of the gas.
  • Molar Mass
    The mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, measured in kilograms per mole.
  • Kelvin
    The base unit of temperature in the International System of Units (SI), used in scientific temperature measurements.
  • Gas Constant
    A constant used in the equation of state of gases, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/(mol·K).
  • Hydrogen
    The lightest and most abundant chemical element, with high RMS speed in the atmosphere.
  • Temperature
    A measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a system, affecting RMS speed.
  • Kilograms per Mole
    A unit of molar mass, representing the mass of one mole of a substance in kilograms.
  • Square Root
    A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, used in RMS calculations.
  • Universal Gas Constant
    A constant used in the ideal gas law, equivalent to 8.314 J/(mol·K).
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction, such as the RMS speed of gas particles.
  • Celsius
    A scale and unit of measurement for temperature where 0 is the freezing point of water.
  • Meters per Second
    A unit of speed in the metric system, used to express RMS speed of gases.