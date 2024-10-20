Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Root Mean Square A type of average calculated by squaring values, averaging them, and taking the square root.

Ideal Gas A theoretical gas composed of many randomly moving point particles that interact only through elastic collisions.

Average Speed The total distance traveled divided by the total time taken.

Boltzmann's Constant A physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature of the gas.

Molar Mass The mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, measured in kilograms per mole.

Kelvin The base unit of temperature in the International System of Units (SI), used in scientific temperature measurements.

Gas Constant A constant used in the equation of state of gases, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/(mol·K).

Hydrogen The lightest and most abundant chemical element, with high RMS speed in the atmosphere.

Temperature A measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a system, affecting RMS speed.

Kilograms per Mole A unit of molar mass, representing the mass of one mole of a substance in kilograms.

Square Root A value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, used in RMS calculations.

Universal Gas Constant A constant used in the ideal gas law, equivalent to 8.314 J/(mol·K).

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction, such as the RMS speed of gas particles.

Celsius A scale and unit of measurement for temperature where 0 is the freezing point of water.