Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases definitions Flashcards
Back
Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases definitions
1/15
Terms in this set (15)
- Root Mean SquareA type of average calculated by squaring values, averaging them, and taking the square root.
- Ideal GasA theoretical gas composed of many randomly moving point particles that interact only through elastic collisions.
- Average SpeedThe total distance traveled divided by the total time taken.
- Boltzmann's ConstantA physical constant relating the average kinetic energy of particles in a gas with the temperature of the gas.
- Molar MassThe mass of a given substance divided by the amount of substance, measured in kilograms per mole.
- KelvinThe base unit of temperature in the International System of Units (SI), used in scientific temperature measurements.
- Gas ConstantA constant used in the equation of state of gases, denoted as R, with a value of 8.314 J/(mol·K).
- HydrogenThe lightest and most abundant chemical element, with high RMS speed in the atmosphere.
- TemperatureA measure of the average kinetic energy of the particles in a system, affecting RMS speed.
- Kilograms per MoleA unit of molar mass, representing the mass of one mole of a substance in kilograms.
- Square RootA value that, when multiplied by itself, gives the original number, used in RMS calculations.
- Universal Gas ConstantA constant used in the ideal gas law, equivalent to 8.314 J/(mol·K).
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction, such as the RMS speed of gas particles.
- CelsiusA scale and unit of measurement for temperature where 0 is the freezing point of water.
- Meters per SecondA unit of speed in the metric system, used to express RMS speed of gases.