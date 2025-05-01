Root-Mean-Square Velocity of Gases quiz #1 Flashcards

What is the formula for the root mean square (RMS) velocity of a nitrogen (N₂) molecule in an ideal gas, and what variables does it depend on?

The root mean square (RMS) velocity of a nitrogen (N₂) molecule in an ideal gas is given by the formula: v_RMS = sqrt(3RT/M), where R is the gas constant, T is the temperature in Kelvin, and M is the molar mass of nitrogen in kilograms per mole. The RMS velocity depends on the temperature and the molar mass of the gas.