Torque on Discs & Pulleys definitions Flashcards

Torque A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing an object's rotation.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates, crucial for determining torque.

Radius The distance from the center of a disc or cylinder to its edge, often used in torque calculations.

Lever Arm The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.

Net Torque The sum of all individual torques acting on a system, determining its rotational acceleration.

Counterclockwise Torque A positive torque direction, following the unit circle's direction.

Clockwise Torque A negative torque direction, opposite to the unit circle's direction.

Gravitational Force The force acting on an object due to gravity, often denoted as mg.

Tension The force transmitted through a string or rope, affecting torque if not aligned with the axis.

Solid Cylinder A three-dimensional object with circular bases, often used in torque problems.

Perpendicular An angle of 90 degrees between two lines or surfaces, crucial for torque calculations.

R Vector The vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied, used in torque calculations.

Sine of Theta A trigonometric function used to calculate the effective component of force in torque.

Unit Circle A circle with a radius of one, used to define angles and directions in torque problems.