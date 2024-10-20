Skip to main content
Torque on Discs & Pulleys definitions Flashcards

  • Torque
    A measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing an object's rotation.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates, crucial for determining torque.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a disc or cylinder to its edge, often used in torque calculations.
  • Lever Arm
    The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
  • Net Torque
    The sum of all individual torques acting on a system, determining its rotational acceleration.
  • Counterclockwise Torque
    A positive torque direction, following the unit circle's direction.
  • Clockwise Torque
    A negative torque direction, opposite to the unit circle's direction.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force acting on an object due to gravity, often denoted as mg.
  • Tension
    The force transmitted through a string or rope, affecting torque if not aligned with the axis.
  • Solid Cylinder
    A three-dimensional object with circular bases, often used in torque problems.
  • Perpendicular
    An angle of 90 degrees between two lines or surfaces, crucial for torque calculations.
  • R Vector
    The vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied, used in torque calculations.
  • Sine of Theta
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the effective component of force in torque.
  • Unit Circle
    A circle with a radius of one, used to define angles and directions in torque problems.
  • Newton Meter
    The unit of measurement for torque, representing force applied at a distance.