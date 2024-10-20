Torque on Discs & Pulleys definitions Flashcards
Torque on Discs & Pulleys definitions
- TorqueA measure of the rotational force applied at a distance from an axis, influencing an object's rotation.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates, crucial for determining torque.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a disc or cylinder to its edge, often used in torque calculations.
- Lever ArmThe perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
- Net TorqueThe sum of all individual torques acting on a system, determining its rotational acceleration.
- Counterclockwise TorqueA positive torque direction, following the unit circle's direction.
- Clockwise TorqueA negative torque direction, opposite to the unit circle's direction.
- Gravitational ForceThe force acting on an object due to gravity, often denoted as mg.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a string or rope, affecting torque if not aligned with the axis.
- Solid CylinderA three-dimensional object with circular bases, often used in torque problems.
- PerpendicularAn angle of 90 degrees between two lines or surfaces, crucial for torque calculations.
- R VectorThe vector from the axis of rotation to the point where force is applied, used in torque calculations.
- Sine of ThetaA trigonometric function used to calculate the effective component of force in torque.
- Unit CircleA circle with a radius of one, used to define angles and directions in torque problems.
- Newton MeterThe unit of measurement for torque, representing force applied at a distance.