Torque on Discs & Pulleys quiz Flashcards

What are the disks used for in the method of analyzing torque on discs and pulleys?
Disks, such as pulleys or cylinders, are used to demonstrate the concept of torque in rotational systems. They help illustrate how forces applied at different distances from the axis of rotation create torques, which can cause the disk to spin. The analysis of these torques is crucial for understanding the rotational dynamics of the system.
What determines the torque produced by a force on a disc or pulley?
The torque is determined by the distance from the axis of rotation to the point where the force is applied, and the angle between the force and the lever arm.
Why do forces like the gravitational force on the cylinder itself not produce torque?
Forces like the gravitational force on the cylinder do not produce torque because their lines of action pass through the axis of rotation, resulting in zero effective lever arm.
How do you calculate the net torque on a system of discs and pulleys?
The net torque is calculated by summing all individual torques, taking into account their signs (positive for counterclockwise and negative for clockwise).
What is the significance of the angle between the force and the lever arm in torque calculation?
The angle determines the effectiveness of the force in producing torque, with a 90-degree angle being most effective as it maximizes the sine component.
What is the role of the radius in determining torque on a disc?
The radius is often the distance from the axis to the point of force application, but the actual distance (lever arm) is what matters for torque calculation.
Why do forces that act through the axis of rotation not contribute to torque?
Forces acting through the axis of rotation have a lever arm of zero, resulting in zero torque.
How do you determine the direction of torque produced by a force?
The direction of torque is determined by the direction of rotation it causes: counterclockwise torques are positive, and clockwise torques are negative.
What happens to the net torque if two forces produce torques in opposite directions?
The net torque is the algebraic sum of the torques, considering their directions, which can result in a net positive, negative, or zero torque.
In the example provided, what are the torques produced by the forces M1g and M2g?
The torque produced by M1g is positive 120 Newton meters, and the torque produced by M2g is negative 150 Newton meters, resulting in a net torque of -30 Newton meters.