Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions

Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions
  • Rotational Dynamics
    Study of motion involving rotation, focusing on torque and angular acceleration.
  • Rolling Motion
    Movement where an object rotates around its axis while translating linearly.
  • Torque
    Rotational force causing angular acceleration, dependent on force and distance from axis.
  • Static Friction
    Force preventing slipping, crucial for providing torque in rolling motion.
  • Angular Acceleration
    Rate of change of angular velocity, denoted by alpha, influenced by torque.
  • Center of Mass
    Point representing the average position of an object's mass, crucial in motion equations.
  • Moment of Inertia
    Resistance to angular acceleration, dependent on mass distribution relative to axis.
  • Inclined Plane
    Flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study motion under gravity and friction.
  • Kinetic Friction
    Frictional force opposing motion, absent in rolling without slipping scenarios.
  • Velocity
    Speed with direction, at the center of mass linked to angular velocity in rolling.
  • Acceleration
    Rate of change of velocity, influenced by net force and static friction in rolling.
  • Radius
    Distance from the center to the edge of a circle, crucial in rotational equations.
  • Newton's Laws
    Fundamental principles describing motion, used to derive equations in dynamics.
  • Friction
    Force resisting relative motion, static type provides torque in rolling motion.
  • Axis of Rotation
    Line around which an object rotates, can be fixed or free in rolling motion.