Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions
Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions
- Rotational DynamicsStudy of motion involving rotation, focusing on torque and angular acceleration.
- Rolling MotionMovement where an object rotates around its axis while translating linearly.
- TorqueRotational force causing angular acceleration, dependent on force and distance from axis.
- Static FrictionForce preventing slipping, crucial for providing torque in rolling motion.
- Angular AccelerationRate of change of angular velocity, denoted by alpha, influenced by torque.
- Center of MassPoint representing the average position of an object's mass, crucial in motion equations.
- Moment of InertiaResistance to angular acceleration, dependent on mass distribution relative to axis.
- Inclined PlaneFlat surface tilted at an angle, used to study motion under gravity and friction.
- Kinetic FrictionFrictional force opposing motion, absent in rolling without slipping scenarios.
- VelocitySpeed with direction, at the center of mass linked to angular velocity in rolling.
- AccelerationRate of change of velocity, influenced by net force and static friction in rolling.
- RadiusDistance from the center to the edge of a circle, crucial in rotational equations.
- Newton's LawsFundamental principles describing motion, used to derive equations in dynamics.
- FrictionForce resisting relative motion, static type provides torque in rolling motion.
- Axis of RotationLine around which an object rotates, can be fixed or free in rolling motion.