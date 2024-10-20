Rotational Dynamics of Rolling Motion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rotational Dynamics Study of motion involving rotation, focusing on torque and angular acceleration.

Rolling Motion Movement where an object rotates around its axis while translating linearly.

Torque Rotational force causing angular acceleration, dependent on force and distance from axis.

Static Friction Force preventing slipping, crucial for providing torque in rolling motion.

Angular Acceleration Rate of change of angular velocity, denoted by alpha, influenced by torque.

Center of Mass Point representing the average position of an object's mass, crucial in motion equations.

Moment of Inertia Resistance to angular acceleration, dependent on mass distribution relative to axis.

Inclined Plane Flat surface tilted at an angle, used to study motion under gravity and friction.

Kinetic Friction Frictional force opposing motion, absent in rolling without slipping scenarios.

Velocity Speed with direction, at the center of mass linked to angular velocity in rolling.

Acceleration Rate of change of velocity, influenced by net force and static friction in rolling.

Radius Distance from the center to the edge of a circle, crucial in rotational equations.

Newton's Laws Fundamental principles describing motion, used to derive equations in dynamics.

Friction Force resisting relative motion, static type provides torque in rolling motion.