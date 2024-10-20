Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Torque A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.

Angular Acceleration The rate of change of angular velocity over time.

Linear Motion Movement in a straight line.

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around a central axis.

Pulley A wheel on an axle designed to support movement and change of direction of a taut cable.

Axis of Rotation The line around which an object rotates.

Sign Convention A consistent method of assigning positive and negative signs to variables in equations.

Tension The force transmitted through a string, rope, cable or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.

Friction The resistance that one surface or object encounters when moving over another.

Inertia The resistance of any physical object to any change in its velocity.

Newton's Second Law The principle stating that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object times its acceleration.

Yo-yo A toy consisting of an axle connected to two disks, and a string looped around the axle.

Cylinder A three-dimensional geometric figure with parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface.

Velocity The speed of something in a given direction.