Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions definitions Flashcards

Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions definitions
  • Torque
    A measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.
  • Angular Acceleration
    The rate of change of angular velocity over time.
  • Linear Motion
    Movement in a straight line.
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around a central axis.
  • Pulley
    A wheel on an axle designed to support movement and change of direction of a taut cable.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The line around which an object rotates.
  • Sign Convention
    A consistent method of assigning positive and negative signs to variables in equations.
  • Tension
    The force transmitted through a string, rope, cable or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
  • Friction
    The resistance that one surface or object encounters when moving over another.
  • Inertia
    The resistance of any physical object to any change in its velocity.
  • Newton's Second Law
    The principle stating that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object times its acceleration.
  • Yo-yo
    A toy consisting of an axle connected to two disks, and a string looped around the axle.
  • Cylinder
    A three-dimensional geometric figure with parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface.
  • Velocity
    The speed of something in a given direction.
  • Omega
    The symbol commonly used to represent angular velocity.