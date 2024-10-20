Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions definitions Flashcards
Rotational Dynamics with Two Motions definitions
- TorqueA measure of the force that can cause an object to rotate about an axis.
- Angular AccelerationThe rate of change of angular velocity over time.
- Linear MotionMovement in a straight line.
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a central axis.
- PulleyA wheel on an axle designed to support movement and change of direction of a taut cable.
- Axis of RotationThe line around which an object rotates.
- Sign ConventionA consistent method of assigning positive and negative signs to variables in equations.
- TensionThe force transmitted through a string, rope, cable or wire when it is pulled tight by forces acting from opposite ends.
- FrictionThe resistance that one surface or object encounters when moving over another.
- InertiaThe resistance of any physical object to any change in its velocity.
- Newton's Second LawThe principle stating that the force acting on an object is equal to the mass of that object times its acceleration.
- Yo-yoA toy consisting of an axle connected to two disks, and a string looped around the axle.
- CylinderA three-dimensional geometric figure with parallel circular bases connected by a curved surface.
- VelocityThe speed of something in a given direction.
- OmegaThe symbol commonly used to represent angular velocity.