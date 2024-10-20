Equations of Rotational Motion definitions Flashcards
Equations of Rotational Motion definitions
- Rotational MotionMovement of an object around a central axis, described by angular variables.
- OmegaSymbol for angular velocity, representing the rate of rotation.
- AlphaSymbol for angular acceleration, indicating the change in angular velocity over time.
- Delta ThetaRepresents the change in angular position, measured in radians.
- Delta TSymbol for the change in time, used in motion equations.
- RadiansUnit of angular measure used in rotational motion equations.
- DegreesUnit of angular measure, often converted from radians in rotational problems.
- Angular VelocityRate at which an object rotates, measured in radians per second.
- Angular AccelerationRate of change of angular velocity, measured in radians per second squared.
- Central AxisImaginary line around which an object rotates.
- Initial OmegaStarting angular velocity of a rotating object.
- Final OmegaAngular velocity of a rotating object at a later time.
- Ignored VariableVariable not needed in a specific rotational motion equation.
- Linear MotionMovement in a straight line, analogous to rotational motion.
- Word ProblemProblem presented in a narrative form, often requiring translation into equations.