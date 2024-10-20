Equations of Rotational Motion definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Rotational Motion Movement of an object around a central axis, described by angular variables.

Omega Symbol for angular velocity, representing the rate of rotation.

Alpha Symbol for angular acceleration, indicating the change in angular velocity over time.

Delta Theta Represents the change in angular position, measured in radians.

Delta T Symbol for the change in time, used in motion equations.

Radians Unit of angular measure used in rotational motion equations.

Degrees Unit of angular measure, often converted from radians in rotational problems.

Angular Velocity Rate at which an object rotates, measured in radians per second.

Angular Acceleration Rate of change of angular velocity, measured in radians per second squared.

Central Axis Imaginary line around which an object rotates.

Initial Omega Starting angular velocity of a rotating object.

Final Omega Angular velocity of a rotating object at a later time.

Ignored Variable Variable not needed in a specific rotational motion equation.

Linear Motion Movement in a straight line, analogous to rotational motion.