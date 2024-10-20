Equations of Rotational Motion definitions Flashcards

Skip to main content
Equations of Rotational Motion definitions

Equations of Rotational Motion definitions
  • Rotational Motion
    Movement of an object around a central axis, described by angular variables.
  • Omega
    Symbol for angular velocity, representing the rate of rotation.
  • Alpha
    Symbol for angular acceleration, indicating the change in angular velocity over time.
  • Delta Theta
    Represents the change in angular position, measured in radians.
  • Delta T
    Symbol for the change in time, used in motion equations.
  • Radians
    Unit of angular measure used in rotational motion equations.
  • Degrees
    Unit of angular measure, often converted from radians in rotational problems.
  • Angular Velocity
    Rate at which an object rotates, measured in radians per second.
  • Angular Acceleration
    Rate of change of angular velocity, measured in radians per second squared.
  • Central Axis
    Imaginary line around which an object rotates.
  • Initial Omega
    Starting angular velocity of a rotating object.
  • Final Omega
    Angular velocity of a rotating object at a later time.
  • Ignored Variable
    Variable not needed in a specific rotational motion equation.
  • Linear Motion
    Movement in a straight line, analogous to rotational motion.
  • Word Problem
    Problem presented in a narrative form, often requiring translation into equations.