Intro to Torque definitions Flashcards

Intro to Torque definitions
  • Torque
    A measure of the rotational force applied to an object, causing it to rotate around an axis.
  • Axis of Rotation
    The fixed point or line around which an object rotates or spins.
  • Lever Arm
    The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
  • Angular Acceleration
    The rate of change of angular velocity, often resulting from applied torque.
  • Newton Meter
    The unit of measurement for torque, equivalent to the force of one newton applied at a distance of one meter.
  • Perpendicular
    An angle of 90 degrees between two lines or vectors, maximizing torque when force is applied.
  • Vector
    A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent force and distance in torque calculations.
  • Sine
    A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of force perpendicular to the lever arm.
  • Hinge
    The pivot point or axis of rotation for a door or similar object.
  • Force
    A push or pull on an object that can cause it to accelerate or rotate.
  • Theta
    The angle between the force vector and the lever arm vector in torque calculations.
  • Rotation
    The circular movement of an object around an axis.
  • Net Force
    The overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration.
  • Friction
    A force that opposes motion, not directly mentioned but implied in rotational dynamics.
  • Equilibrium
    A state where the sum of forces and torques on an object is zero, resulting in no acceleration.