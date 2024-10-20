Intro to Torque definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Torque A measure of the rotational force applied to an object, causing it to rotate around an axis.

Axis of Rotation The fixed point or line around which an object rotates or spins.

Lever Arm The perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.

Angular Acceleration The rate of change of angular velocity, often resulting from applied torque.

Newton Meter The unit of measurement for torque, equivalent to the force of one newton applied at a distance of one meter.

Perpendicular An angle of 90 degrees between two lines or vectors, maximizing torque when force is applied.

Vector A quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent force and distance in torque calculations.

Sine A trigonometric function used to calculate the component of force perpendicular to the lever arm.

Hinge The pivot point or axis of rotation for a door or similar object.

Force A push or pull on an object that can cause it to accelerate or rotate.

Theta The angle between the force vector and the lever arm vector in torque calculations.

Rotation The circular movement of an object around an axis.

Net Force The overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration.

Friction A force that opposes motion, not directly mentioned but implied in rotational dynamics.