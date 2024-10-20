Intro to Torque definitions Flashcards
Intro to Torque definitions
- TorqueA measure of the rotational force applied to an object, causing it to rotate around an axis.
- Axis of RotationThe fixed point or line around which an object rotates or spins.
- Lever ArmThe perpendicular distance from the axis of rotation to the line of action of the force.
- Angular AccelerationThe rate of change of angular velocity, often resulting from applied torque.
- Newton MeterThe unit of measurement for torque, equivalent to the force of one newton applied at a distance of one meter.
- PerpendicularAn angle of 90 degrees between two lines or vectors, maximizing torque when force is applied.
- VectorA quantity with both magnitude and direction, used to represent force and distance in torque calculations.
- SineA trigonometric function used to calculate the component of force perpendicular to the lever arm.
- HingeThe pivot point or axis of rotation for a door or similar object.
- ForceA push or pull on an object that can cause it to accelerate or rotate.
- ThetaThe angle between the force vector and the lever arm vector in torque calculations.
- RotationThe circular movement of an object around an axis.
- Net ForceThe overall force acting on an object, determining its acceleration.
- FrictionA force that opposes motion, not directly mentioned but implied in rotational dynamics.
- EquilibriumA state where the sum of forces and torques on an object is zero, resulting in no acceleration.