Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Converting Between Linear & Rotational definitions Flashcards

Back
Converting Between Linear & Rotational definitions
1/15
  • Linear Displacement
    The change in position along a straight line, denoted as Delta X, related to angular displacement by the radius.
  • Angular Displacement
    The change in rotational position, denoted as Delta Theta, consistent across all points on a rigid body.
  • Tangential Velocity
    The linear speed of a point on a rotating object, calculated as the product of radius and angular velocity.
  • Angular Velocity
    The rate of change of angular displacement, denoted as Omega, uniform across a rotating body.
  • Tangential Acceleration
    The rate of change of tangential velocity, calculated as the product of radius and angular acceleration.
  • Centripetal Acceleration
    The inward acceleration of an object moving in a circular path, distinct from tangential acceleration.
  • Angular Acceleration
    The rate of change of angular velocity, denoted as Alpha, uniform across a rotating body.
  • Radius
    The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial for converting between linear and rotational quantities.
  • Rigid Body
    An object with a fixed shape that rotates as a whole, maintaining consistent angular quantities across all points.
  • Centripetal Force
    The force directed towards the center of a circular path, responsible for centripetal acceleration.
  • Rotational Motion
    The movement of an object around a central axis, involving angular displacement, velocity, and acceleration.
  • Linear Motion
    Movement along a straight path, characterized by displacement, velocity, and acceleration.
  • Central Axis
    The imaginary line around which an object rotates, crucial for defining rotational motion.
  • Radial Distance
    The distance from the center of rotation to a specific point, affecting linear velocity.
  • Velocity
    The speed of an object in a specific direction, differing in linear and rotational contexts.