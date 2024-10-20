Converting Between Linear & Rotational definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Linear Displacement The change in position along a straight line, denoted as Delta X, related to angular displacement by the radius.

Angular Displacement The change in rotational position, denoted as Delta Theta, consistent across all points on a rigid body.

Tangential Velocity The linear speed of a point on a rotating object, calculated as the product of radius and angular velocity.

Angular Velocity The rate of change of angular displacement, denoted as Omega, uniform across a rotating body.

Tangential Acceleration The rate of change of tangential velocity, calculated as the product of radius and angular acceleration.

Centripetal Acceleration The inward acceleration of an object moving in a circular path, distinct from tangential acceleration.

Angular Acceleration The rate of change of angular velocity, denoted as Alpha, uniform across a rotating body.

Radius The distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial for converting between linear and rotational quantities.

Rigid Body An object with a fixed shape that rotates as a whole, maintaining consistent angular quantities across all points.

Centripetal Force The force directed towards the center of a circular path, responsible for centripetal acceleration.

Rotational Motion The movement of an object around a central axis, involving angular displacement, velocity, and acceleration.

Linear Motion Movement along a straight path, characterized by displacement, velocity, and acceleration.

Central Axis The imaginary line around which an object rotates, crucial for defining rotational motion.

Radial Distance The distance from the center of rotation to a specific point, affecting linear velocity.