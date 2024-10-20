Converting Between Linear & Rotational definitions Flashcards
Converting Between Linear & Rotational definitions
- Linear DisplacementThe change in position along a straight line, denoted as Delta X, related to angular displacement by the radius.
- Angular DisplacementThe change in rotational position, denoted as Delta Theta, consistent across all points on a rigid body.
- Tangential VelocityThe linear speed of a point on a rotating object, calculated as the product of radius and angular velocity.
- Angular VelocityThe rate of change of angular displacement, denoted as Omega, uniform across a rotating body.
- Tangential AccelerationThe rate of change of tangential velocity, calculated as the product of radius and angular acceleration.
- Centripetal AccelerationThe inward acceleration of an object moving in a circular path, distinct from tangential acceleration.
- Angular AccelerationThe rate of change of angular velocity, denoted as Alpha, uniform across a rotating body.
- RadiusThe distance from the center of a circle to any point on its circumference, crucial for converting between linear and rotational quantities.
- Rigid BodyAn object with a fixed shape that rotates as a whole, maintaining consistent angular quantities across all points.
- Centripetal ForceThe force directed towards the center of a circular path, responsible for centripetal acceleration.
- Rotational MotionThe movement of an object around a central axis, involving angular displacement, velocity, and acceleration.
- Linear MotionMovement along a straight path, characterized by displacement, velocity, and acceleration.
- Central AxisThe imaginary line around which an object rotates, crucial for defining rotational motion.
- Radial DistanceThe distance from the center of rotation to a specific point, affecting linear velocity.
- VelocityThe speed of an object in a specific direction, differing in linear and rotational contexts.