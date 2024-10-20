Skip to main content
Satellite Motion: Intro definitions Flashcards

Satellite Motion: Intro definitions
  • Satellite
    An object that orbits another larger mass, such as the Moon orbiting Earth.
  • Orbit
    The path a satellite follows around a larger mass, influenced by speed and distance.
  • Gravitational Force
    The force that pulls objects towards the center of a mass, affecting satellite motion.
  • Elliptical Orbit
    An orbit shape that is oval, occurring when speed is not at the specific circular velocity.
  • Circular Orbit
    An orbit with a constant distance from the center, achieved at a specific speed.
  • Escape Velocity
    The minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a planet's gravitational pull.
  • Projectile
    An object in motion under the influence of gravity, not achieving orbit.
  • V Circular
    The specific speed at which an orbit is perfectly circular.
  • V Orbit
    The minimum speed required for an object to maintain a stable orbit.
  • Newton's Thought Experiment
    A conceptual model using a cannon to illustrate how speed affects orbit shape.
  • Height
    The altitude from which a satellite is launched, affecting required orbital speeds.
  • Velocity Timeline
    A conceptual tool to visualize how varying speeds affect satellite motion.
  • Curvature
    The bending of a path due to gravitational pull, affecting orbit shape.
  • Mysterious Planet
    A hypothetical scenario used to illustrate different orbital speeds and outcomes.
  • Launch Speed
    The initial speed given to a satellite, determining its orbital path.