Satellite Motion: Intro definitions Flashcards

Satellite Motion: Intro definitions

- SatelliteAn object that orbits another larger mass, such as the Moon orbiting Earth.
- OrbitThe path a satellite follows around a larger mass, influenced by speed and distance.
- Gravitational ForceThe force that pulls objects towards the center of a mass, affecting satellite motion.
- Elliptical OrbitAn orbit shape that is oval, occurring when speed is not at the specific circular velocity.
- Circular OrbitAn orbit with a constant distance from the center, achieved at a specific speed.
- Escape VelocityThe minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a planet's gravitational pull.
- ProjectileAn object in motion under the influence of gravity, not achieving orbit.
- V CircularThe specific speed at which an orbit is perfectly circular.
- V OrbitThe minimum speed required for an object to maintain a stable orbit.
- Newton's Thought ExperimentA conceptual model using a cannon to illustrate how speed affects orbit shape.
- HeightThe altitude from which a satellite is launched, affecting required orbital speeds.
- Velocity TimelineA conceptual tool to visualize how varying speeds affect satellite motion.
- CurvatureThe bending of a path due to gravitational pull, affecting orbit shape.
- Mysterious PlanetA hypothetical scenario used to illustrate different orbital speeds and outcomes.
- Launch SpeedThe initial speed given to a satellite, determining its orbital path.