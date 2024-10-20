Satellite Motion: Intro definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Satellite An object that orbits another larger mass, such as the Moon orbiting Earth.

Orbit The path a satellite follows around a larger mass, influenced by speed and distance.

Gravitational Force The force that pulls objects towards the center of a mass, affecting satellite motion.

Elliptical Orbit An orbit shape that is oval, occurring when speed is not at the specific circular velocity.

Circular Orbit An orbit with a constant distance from the center, achieved at a specific speed.

Escape Velocity The minimum speed needed for an object to break free from a planet's gravitational pull.

Projectile An object in motion under the influence of gravity, not achieving orbit.

V Circular The specific speed at which an orbit is perfectly circular.

V Orbit The minimum speed required for an object to maintain a stable orbit.

Newton's Thought Experiment A conceptual model using a cannon to illustrate how speed affects orbit shape.

Height The altitude from which a satellite is launched, affecting required orbital speeds.

Velocity Timeline A conceptual tool to visualize how varying speeds affect satellite motion.

Curvature The bending of a path due to gravitational pull, affecting orbit shape.

Mysterious Planet A hypothetical scenario used to illustrate different orbital speeds and outcomes.