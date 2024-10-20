Satellite Motion: Speed & Period definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Orbital Speed The velocity required for a satellite to maintain a stable circular orbit around a planet.

Gravitational Constant A universal constant (G) used in the calculation of gravitational forces between two masses.

Orbital Period The time it takes for a satellite to complete one full orbit around a planet.

Centripetal Acceleration The acceleration directed towards the center of a circular path, maintaining circular motion.

Uniform Circular Motion Motion in a circular path at constant speed, requiring centripetal force.

Kepler's Third Law A law relating the square of the orbital period to the cube of the orbital radius.

Tangential Velocity The component of velocity parallel to the circular path of a satellite.

Orbital Distance The distance from the center of a planet to a satellite in orbit.

International Space Station A satellite orbiting Earth at about 400 km, with a period of 1.5 hours and speed of 7660 m/s.

Newton's Law of Gravity A law stating the gravitational force between two masses is proportional to their product and inversely proportional to the square of their distance.

Circumference The distance around a circular path, calculated as 2π times the radius.

Mass of the Planet The mass of the celestial body around which a satellite orbits, crucial for calculating orbital speed.

Height Above Earth The altitude of a satellite's orbit above Earth's surface, calculated using orbital parameters.

Radius of the Earth The distance from Earth's center to its surface, used in calculating satellite orbits.