Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product) definitions Flashcards

Dot Product A scalar result from multiplying two vectors, calculated as the product of their magnitudes and the cosine of the angle between them.

Scalar A quantity with magnitude but no direction, often resulting from the dot product of vectors.

Magnitude The length or size of a vector, denoted by absolute value signs in calculations.

Cosine A trigonometric function that determines the dot product's value based on the angle between vectors.

Parallel Components Parts of vectors that align in the same direction, crucial for calculating the dot product.

Perpendicular Vectors at a 90-degree angle to each other, resulting in a dot product of zero.

Anti-parallel Vectors pointing in opposite directions, yielding a negative dot product.

Angle The smallest angle between two vectors, used in the dot product formula.

Degrees Mode A calculator setting required for accurate trigonometric calculations in the dot product.

Vector Multiplication The process of multiplying vectors, which can result in a scalar or vector, depending on the method.

Cross Product A vector multiplication method resulting in a vector, not covered in detail here.

Notation Symbols used to represent mathematical operations, such as a dot for the dot product.

Tail to Tail A method of aligning vectors for calculating the dot product, ensuring they start at the same point.

Right Angle An angle of 90 degrees, indicating perpendicular vectors with a dot product of zero.