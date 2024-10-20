Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product) definitions Flashcards

Back
Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product) definitions
1/15
  • Dot Product
    A scalar result from multiplying two vectors, calculated as the product of their magnitudes and the cosine of the angle between them.
  • Scalar
    A quantity with magnitude but no direction, often resulting from the dot product of vectors.
  • Magnitude
    The length or size of a vector, denoted by absolute value signs in calculations.
  • Cosine
    A trigonometric function that determines the dot product's value based on the angle between vectors.
  • Parallel Components
    Parts of vectors that align in the same direction, crucial for calculating the dot product.
  • Perpendicular
    Vectors at a 90-degree angle to each other, resulting in a dot product of zero.
  • Anti-parallel
    Vectors pointing in opposite directions, yielding a negative dot product.
  • Angle
    The smallest angle between two vectors, used in the dot product formula.
  • Degrees Mode
    A calculator setting required for accurate trigonometric calculations in the dot product.
  • Vector Multiplication
    The process of multiplying vectors, which can result in a scalar or vector, depending on the method.
  • Cross Product
    A vector multiplication method resulting in a vector, not covered in detail here.
  • Notation
    Symbols used to represent mathematical operations, such as a dot for the dot product.
  • Tail to Tail
    A method of aligning vectors for calculating the dot product, ensuring they start at the same point.
  • Right Angle
    An angle of 90 degrees, indicating perpendicular vectors with a dot product of zero.
  • Negative Sign
    Indicates opposite directions in vector components, resulting in a negative dot product.