Introduction to Dot Product (Scalar Product) quiz #1 Flashcards

How do you calculate the dot product of two vectors given in component form, such as a = 2.0i - 4.0j + 5.0k and b = 11.0i + 2.5j?

To calculate the dot product of two vectors in component form, multiply corresponding components and sum the results: a · b = (a_x)(b_x) + (a_y)(b_y) + (a_z)(b_z). For a = 2.0i - 4.0j + 5.0k and b = 11.0i + 2.5j, the dot product is (2.0)(11.0) + (-4.0)(2.5) + (5.0)(0) = 22.0 - 10.0 + 0 = 12.0.