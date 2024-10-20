Self Inductance definitions Flashcards

Terms in this set ( 15 ) Hide definitions

Self-inductance Ability of a wire to induce an EMF on itself by changing its magnetic flux.

Electromotive Force (EMF) Voltage generated by changing magnetic flux in a circuit.

Magnetic Flux Product of magnetic field and area through which it passes, influencing EMF.

Henry (H) Unit of self-inductance, equivalent to Weber per Ampere.

Weber Unit of magnetic flux, representing the magnetic field through a surface.

Ampere Unit of electric current, fundamental in calculating self-inductance.

Faraday's Law Law relating EMF to the rate of change of magnetic flux.

Solenoid Coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when carrying current.

Proportionality Constant Factor relating magnetic flux to current in self-inductance.

Area Vector Vector perpendicular to a surface, used in calculating magnetic flux.

Right Hand Rule Method to determine direction of magnetic field around a current-carrying wire.

Permeability of Free Space Constant denoting the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate space.

Radius Distance from the center to the edge of a circular coil, affecting self-inductance.

Number of Turns Count of loops in a coil, influencing its self-inductance.