Skip to main content
Pearson+ LogoPearson+ Logo

Self Inductance definitions Flashcards

Back
Self Inductance definitions
1/15
  • Self-inductance
    Ability of a wire to induce an EMF on itself by changing its magnetic flux.
  • Electromotive Force (EMF)
    Voltage generated by changing magnetic flux in a circuit.
  • Magnetic Flux
    Product of magnetic field and area through which it passes, influencing EMF.
  • Henry (H)
    Unit of self-inductance, equivalent to Weber per Ampere.
  • Weber
    Unit of magnetic flux, representing the magnetic field through a surface.
  • Ampere
    Unit of electric current, fundamental in calculating self-inductance.
  • Faraday's Law
    Law relating EMF to the rate of change of magnetic flux.
  • Solenoid
    Coil of wire that generates a magnetic field when carrying current.
  • Proportionality Constant
    Factor relating magnetic flux to current in self-inductance.
  • Area Vector
    Vector perpendicular to a surface, used in calculating magnetic flux.
  • Right Hand Rule
    Method to determine direction of magnetic field around a current-carrying wire.
  • Permeability of Free Space
    Constant denoting the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate space.
  • Radius
    Distance from the center to the edge of a circular coil, affecting self-inductance.
  • Number of Turns
    Count of loops in a coil, influencing its self-inductance.
  • Shape of Coil
    Physical form of a coil, determining its self-inductance.