Self Inductance definitions Flashcards

- Self-inductanceAbility of a wire to induce an EMF on itself by changing its magnetic flux.
- Electromotive Force (EMF)Voltage generated by changing magnetic flux in a circuit.
- Magnetic FluxProduct of magnetic field and area through which it passes, influencing EMF.
- Henry (H)Unit of self-inductance, equivalent to Weber per Ampere.
- WeberUnit of magnetic flux, representing the magnetic field through a surface.
- AmpereUnit of electric current, fundamental in calculating self-inductance.
- Faraday's LawLaw relating EMF to the rate of change of magnetic flux.
- SolenoidCoil of wire that generates a magnetic field when carrying current.
- Proportionality ConstantFactor relating magnetic flux to current in self-inductance.
- Area VectorVector perpendicular to a surface, used in calculating magnetic flux.
- Right Hand RuleMethod to determine direction of magnetic field around a current-carrying wire.
- Permeability of Free SpaceConstant denoting the extent to which a magnetic field can penetrate space.
- RadiusDistance from the center to the edge of a circular coil, affecting self-inductance.
- Number of TurnsCount of loops in a coil, influencing its self-inductance.
- Shape of CoilPhysical form of a coil, determining its self-inductance.