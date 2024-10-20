Series LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards
Series LRC Circuits definitions
- Series LRC CircuitA circuit with inductors, resistors, and capacitors connected in series to an AC source.
- InductorA component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.
- ResistorA component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing energy dissipation as heat.
- CapacitorA component that stores energy in an electric field, capable of releasing it when needed.
- AC SourceA power supply that provides alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.
- Maximum VoltageThe peak voltage value in a circuit, calculated using a specific formula involving resistors, inductors, and capacitors.
- ImpedanceThe effective resistance in an AC circuit, crucial for determining the maximum current from the source.
- RMS VoltageThe root mean square voltage, a measure of the effective value of an AC voltage.
- Angular FrequencyThe rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as 2π times the linear frequency.
- Kirchhoff's Loop RuleA principle stating that the sum of the voltages around any closed loop in a circuit must equal zero.
- ReactanceThe opposition to the change in current by inductors and capacitors in an AC circuit.
- Effective ReactanceThe combined opposition to current flow in a series LRC circuit, represented by impedance.
- Peak VoltageThe maximum instantaneous value of a voltage waveform in an AC circuit.
- FrequencyThe number of cycles per second in an AC waveform, measured in hertz (Hz).
- OhmThe unit of electrical resistance, representing the resistance between two points of a conductor.