Series LRC Circuits definitions Flashcards

Series LRC Circuit A circuit with inductors, resistors, and capacitors connected in series to an AC source.

Inductor A component that stores energy in a magnetic field when electric current flows through it.

Resistor A component that opposes the flow of electric current, causing energy dissipation as heat.

Capacitor A component that stores energy in an electric field, capable of releasing it when needed.

AC Source A power supply that provides alternating current, where the flow of electric charge periodically reverses direction.

Maximum Voltage The peak voltage value in a circuit, calculated using a specific formula involving resistors, inductors, and capacitors.

Impedance The effective resistance in an AC circuit, crucial for determining the maximum current from the source.

RMS Voltage The root mean square voltage, a measure of the effective value of an AC voltage.

Angular Frequency The rate of change of the phase of a sinusoidal waveform, calculated as 2π times the linear frequency.

Kirchhoff's Loop Rule A principle stating that the sum of the voltages around any closed loop in a circuit must equal zero.

Reactance The opposition to the change in current by inductors and capacitors in an AC circuit.

Effective Reactance The combined opposition to current flow in a series LRC circuit, represented by impedance.

Peak Voltage The maximum instantaneous value of a voltage waveform in an AC circuit.

Frequency The number of cycles per second in an AC waveform, measured in hertz (Hz).